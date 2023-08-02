The former head of St. Luke’s Episcopal School is alleging board of trustee members spread defamatory statements about him including his “improper recruiting” of the “wrong kind of minority students” and that he was responsible for the institution's fiscal shortcomings.
Attorney Christine Hernandez, on behalf of former head of school Darren Pascavage, filed a lawsuit in the Mobile County Circuit Court on Tuesday, August 1 against 53 defendants affiliated with the school.
The defendants listed in the lawsuit include the school, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, the entire school board of trustees and Suzy Banks, who took over as interim head of school when Pascavage was terminated. Charges against defendants range from wrongful termination, to abuse of power and putting the health and safety of students at risk.
Pascavange is seeking millions of dollars in punitive damages, a declaratory judgment and a permanent injunction preventing board members and others associated with the school from making public statements about Pascavage and his family.
Lagniappe previously reported Pascavage was terminated from his position with St. Luke’s in Dec., 2022. Through a statement from Hernandez, Pascavage said he had not received a reason for being let go.
According to the lawsuit, Pascavage was brought on in July 2020, and was given a five-year contract that would pay him $200,000 a year with a 2-percent increase in salary each year. Pascavage would only serve half of that before being dismissed by what he claims were “retaliatory actions” by the board of trustees in a breach of contract.
Prior to being dismissed, the suit alleges Pascavage was the subject of multiple “slanderous” defamatory public statements from the board. Board members allegedly claimed Pascavage had obtained another job, was responsible for fiscal mismanagement and acted in a manner that was “contrary to the history of the school.”
Another accusation made by the board, according to the suit, was that Pascavage was responsible for “improper recruiting” of the “wrong kind of minority students.” The suit alleges because of these statements, Pascavage was unable to land another job as a head of school elsewhere.
The suit claims the board of trustees voted to terminate Pascavage’s employment agreement on Dec. 8, and sent a certified letter notifying the headmaster of the decision. Shortly after terminating Pascavage, the suit claims the board, led by chairman Brian Knotts and vice chairwoman Tara Lockett, conducted a meeting to “brainstorm” and “identify a reason” to support the decision when addressing it with students, faculty and staff, parents of students and the community.
The suit also claims board members were negligent towards addressing needed repairs, such as new HVAC units, mold in the buildings and a defunct fire alarm system, all at the lower Japonica campus. Pascavage raised these issues to board members, which they allegedly rebuffed due to the cost while approving numerous expenses related to athletics. The suit claims his insistence on the matter was a contributing factor that led to his termination.
Lagniappe reached out for comment from both Knotts and Lockett, but neither responded prior to publication.
