U.S. District Court Federal Courthouse
By Scott Johnson

The city of Mobile is facing its second federal lawsuit in a month in relation to the termination of a former Black, Muslim lesbian firefighter over a neck tattoo.

In a lawsuit filed on Thursday, Aug. 10 in the United States District Court in Mobile, Kay’ana Adams claims she was discriminated against by coworkers and superiors within the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department (MFRD).

Brady Petree is a reporter with Lagniappe.

Send your news tips here: brady@lagniappemobile.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.