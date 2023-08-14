The city of Mobile is facing its second federal lawsuit in a month in relation to the termination of a former Black, Muslim lesbian firefighter over a neck tattoo.
In a lawsuit filed on Thursday, Aug. 10 in the United States District Court in Mobile, Kay’ana Adams claims she was discriminated against by coworkers and superiors within the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department (MFRD).
Adams was terminated by MFRD on Nov. 10, 2022 for “conduct unbecoming” after an investigation surrounding a tattoo covering the back of her head and part of her neck was deemed a violation of department policy.
Current MFRD Captain Jason Craig was suspended and former Captain Rodrick Shoots — now serving as the Prichard Fire Department chief — was terminated by the city shortly after Adams in 2022 for interfering with an investigation into Adams’ tattoo. Craig and Shoots filed suit against the city on July 18, 2023 claiming the city’s decision in suspending and terminating them was unlawful.
According to the suit, Adams got the tattoo in June, 2022 and to her understanding, it did not violate MFRD policy at the time which required that if visible, a tattoo had to be covered up to a degree. The suit claims the policy was “vague” but was not enforced on white firefighters who also had visible neck tattoos.
“Moreover, upon information and belief, a few white firefighters who violated more serious MFRD policies and who were charged with criminal offenses were not terminated from the MFRD,” the suit reads.
In July, 2022, an anonymous complaint was filed against Adams for her tattoo and she was subsequently required to attend a disciplinary hearing on Sept. 8. Following the hearing, Adams’ probationary period was extended by six months, she would be required to grow her hair out to cover the tattoo and a new policy would be put in place.
Following Adams’ hearing, the suit claims Adams took extra measures to cover up her tattoo which included placing bandages over it.
During the course of her brief tenure with MFRD, the suit claims Adams was subject to a “hostile work environment” and “retaliation.”
“From the moment Ms. Adams was hired at MFRD, she faced sexist and racist remarks and discrimination from coworkers as a result of her being a Black, female, lesbian firefighter,” the suit reads.
The suit claims Adams voiced her concerns about fellow firefighters discussing how to tie a noose during rope training for the department. Later, another trainee allegedly told Adams he did not want to work with her, citing her religion and sexual orientation and referred to her as “macho man” for a three-month period.
Another firefighter, among multiple accused in the suit, allegedly repeatedly questioned Adams about her sexual orientation and encouraged her to “try” dating men. He also allegedly “went out of his way” to tell Adams about a ceremonial hazing practice where new firefighters were sodomized with a mop, implying she would be subject to the same treatment.
Adams also allegedly received ridicule for her religious beliefs from her bosses. In Sept., 2022, the suit claims Adams sent an email to chief Jack Busby regarding a religious accommodation so she could wear a hijab while at work.
Busby allegedly responded asking why Adams was Muslim and also asked her to prove she was Muslim. In turn, Adams complied, but never received a decision on her request.
Later in Sept., Chief Philip Ballard appeared at fire station 16 where Adams was stationed and, according to the suit, told her he needed to take a photo of her tattoo. Ballard refused to give Adams an answer as to why he needed the photo and Adams informed the chief she was “not comfortable” with him taking the picture without reason.
The suit claims Ballard grabbed Adams by the arm and attempted to turn her around to get a photo. At this point, Captain Shoots intervened, preventing Ballard from taking a photo and told Adams to be careful when speaking with Ballard, stating something to the effect of “he is not your friend.”
Shoots then placed multiple phone calls to Chief Jeremy Lami and Rob Lasky, Director of the city’s Office of Professional of Responsibility .Neither answered the phone, but Laskey later called Shoots back, stating they did not know why Ballard was requesting the photo.
However, the suit claims it was later discovered that Laskey was aware of the intentions behind taking the photo.
Later in the day, Ballard called Shoots to inform him he had orders from above for Adams to go to fire station 12, where she would be required to have the picture taken. Shoots was initially allowed to accompany Adams to station 12, but was later told to stay at station 16.
Captain Craig, Adams’ direct supervisor, joined her at station 12.
The suit claims a firefighter wanted Adams fired and used the tattoo as cause for doing so. The firefighter allegedly went outside the chain of command — considered insubordination by MFRD according to the suit — to complain about Adams and has yet to be punished for his actions in going above his superiors.
In October 2022, Craig was “pressured” by Captain Scott Carmichael on orders from higher ups to change Adams’ grade sheet to reflect a grade which would merit termination. Craig previously graded Adams as “excellent” in every category according to the suit, and he refused to change any of her marks.
Another picture of Adams’ tattoo was taken on Nov. 10, by which point the suit claims it was no longer visible as it was covered up by her hair. The same day, Adams was terminated from MFRD, allegedly without receiving any explanation for her conduct that was deemed “unbecoming,” according to the suit.
“Ms. Adams’ termination is a prime example of a discriminatory practice within the MFRD with respect to discipline,” the suit reads.
In a statement provided via email, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said he has faith in MFRD’s leadership and is awaiting for the case to go before the court.
“The men and women of the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department routinely run toward danger to protect the citizens of Mobile,” Stimpson said in the statement. “For first responders, following orders is critical to providing the level of service that Mobilians expect. I have the utmost confidence in the leadership of MFRD and look forward to all the facts coming out in court.”
