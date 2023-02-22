Former Prichard Chief of Staff Rodney Clements was “hired” to work on a building for a club owner whose property was under scrutiny by the City Council, court documents confirm.
Richard Johnson, owner of a proposed hookah lounge near Vigor High School, admitted during a bench trial in his lawsuit against the city last month that he “hired” Clements to oversee the renovations of a former bank building where the club would be housed and gave him $8,000 to distribute to workers, according to a trial transcript. When asked by council attorney Greg Harris about paying Clements directly, Johnson said Clements asked for a “draw” to pay employees.
“Well, I mean, I don’t know about paying him, but he had to pay his workers,” Johnson said at trial. “And I think I gave him $8,000 one time for — he had about 12 employees over three weeks.”
In a Facebook message, Clements wrote that he didn’t oversee the work, stating it was a construction company that did. However, in a phone interview, Johnson confirmed Clements hired “laborers” for the work.
“He got people out there to do work,” Johnson said. “I don’t think it was a construction company. He hired laborers.”
Clements was asked what he did for Johnson since he denied overseeing the work. Clements did not answer the question.
Johnson also said he saw nothing wrong with hiring Clements, despite Clements’ connection to the city, because Clements was doing the work as a friend.
“As far as I know, he’s not an elected official,” Johnson said. “I felt like he would be the perfect person to do it.”
While this information all came from a transcript from the Jan. 17 bench trial, Mobile County Circuit Court Judge Michael Youngpeter has yet to rule on the case. In the case, Johnson, owner of the yet-to-open D. Bank Lounge across from Vigor High School, is suing the city over the council’s decision to pull his business license for the facility without giving him proper notice of hearings on the matter.
Clements and Johnson were the only witnesses for the trial.
Donald Briskman, an attorney for Johnson, said Clements was a witness for the plaintiff and walked the court through the process of opening up a business in the city.
“He laid out the mechanics of the process,” Briskman said. “He wasn’t an advocate one way or another.”
The day after the trial, Mayor Jimmie Gardner’s office announced that Clements had resigned.
In the statement, Gardner thanked Clements for his two years of service to the city, calling him “instrumental in the creation of many new initiatives to improve the quality of life for the citizens of Prichard.”
“I am grateful for his dedication, passion, enthusiasm and devotion to the city of Prichard and this administration,” Gardner wrote in the statement. “We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.”
Johnson told Lagniappe he was given a license to open the lounge inside the former Commonwealth National Bank building, but in a heel turn, the Prichard City Council decided to take it away.
“To this day, the City Council has not notified me that my license was rescinded,” Johnson said. “They rescinded my license and didn’t notify me.”
Despite rumors, Johnson said he never intended to open a strip club at the location and a strip club was never mentioned during trial. He believes the rumor got started after his 65th birthday party when he joked with friends that it was the only business he hadn’t started yet.
“I jokingly said, ‘I might as well own a strip club,’” he said. “I said it jokingly and someone took it and ran with it.”
After buying the bank building, Johnson said he only applied for a regular alcohol license, which couldn’t even be used for a strip club.
“I bought the bank because it was zoned for a bar,” he said. “I never would’ve bought it if it hadn’t been.”
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
