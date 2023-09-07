A former Spring Hill College student-athlete has filed a Title IX sexual discrimination claim against the private Catholic school, claiming administrators ignored complaints he repeatedly was subjected to “homophobic” harassment and bullying.
The student, only identified as “John Doe” in the complaint, is a Black male who competed with the Badgers’ track and field team. He claims two White teammates targeted him in a series of inappropriate encounters, including making comments, threats, use of slurs, unwelcome physical contact, and, in one case, allegedly pleasuring themselves in front of the plaintiff.
Craig McVey, Spring Hill’s head coach of cross country and track and field, is named in the complaint. He is accused of failing to investigate allegations and implement protective measures after being made aware of the activity and reportedly witnessing some incidents personally.
Spring Hill College is being accused of violating Title IX, deliberate indifference to sexual harassment and bullying, violation of the Civil Rights Act, retaliation, negligence, and negligent hiring and training. The individual defendants are being sued individually for claims of invasion of privacy, libel, slander and interfering with the plaintiff’s contractual relationship with the college.
The lawsuit was filed Sept. 3 in the Southern District of Alabama. Montgomery lawyer Jamie Johnston is representing the student.
Title IX claims can be filed against educational institutions for alleged violations of federal law prohibiting sex-based discrimination, including sexual harassment, assault, and unequal treatment.
This is the second Title IX claim Spring Hill College has faced in the past two years. Former student Audrey Cox filed a federal complaint against the school in April 2022 after alleging that one of the school’s star soccer players, Vassil Kokali, had raped her in March 2021 after a night of drinking in downtown Mobile. Cox claimed the school did not appropriately secure her dormitory.
Cox’s Title IX lawsuit was dropped July 31 at the request of all parties. Kokali was acquitted of criminal charges in June 2022 and countersued Cox in federal court, claiming she slandered him. A Title IX administrative court ruled in September 2021 Kokali violated Spring Hill’s sexual misconduct policy and delayed his diploma six months.
Slurs, retaliation
The student-athlete claims the two team members in question harassed him between November 2021 and March 2023. based on perceived homosexuality. This included being called “f-ggot,” “f-g,” and “gay boy.” This also includes alleged “unwelcome” behavior, including one of the defendants pleasuring themself as they mocked the student's perceived sexuality and following the plaintiff into the shower.
The lawsuit claims the student was diagnosed with anxiety and depression due to the treatment and continues to require care from a mental health provider.
This included two instances in February 2023 when the peer athletes pressured the plaintiff to discuss his sexuality and admit if he was gay or not. McVey was reportedly present at both times.
“Coach McVey rather than protecting Plaintiff, allowed the harassment and bullying to continue,” the filing reads.
After reporting the behavior, the student claims McVey suspended him in March 2023 from all team activities in retaliation and reportedly claimed the disciplinary action was due to the plaintiff striking one of the defendants, Will Tate, across the face. Other teammates were reportedly instructed to have no contact with the plaintiff during the suspension.
McVey reportedly messaged one of the plaintiff’s friends on the team and said, “I know it might be hard, but do not discuss with -----, he is going to be looking for moral support, but not on this one.”
The lawsuit states the suspension forced the student to miss an entire track and field season and waste a year of NCAA eligibility.
The plaintiff student's treatment is juxtaposed in the lawsuit against one of the defendants, Terrance Gennari, who is described as a “White straight” student. Gennari was arrested in March 2022 for burglary and trespassing at St. Paul’s Episcopal School. He allegedly vandalized classrooms and smashed windows.
The track and field team met after Gennari’s arrest and McVey encouraged the team to “lift him up” and morally support him, the complaint states. While facing felony charges, Gennari was reportedly allowed to train and only was issued a 20-day suspension. According to the plaintiff, Spring Hill’s student manual states athletes cannot participate while felony charges are pending.
“In contrast, following the alleged encounter with William Tate on March 20, 2023, where there was no evidence of any wrongdoing, Coach McVey forced Plaintiff into isolation, told his teammates to leave him completely alone, to have no contact with him, to not comfort him, and to not support him,” the lawsuit reads. “Plaintiff denied any wrongdoing and denied ever hitting William Tate and there was no evidence against Plaintiff of wrongdoing.”
The plaintiff states he formally complained about his situation on March 21 and March 29 to several administrators and Spring Hill’s Title IX coordinator.
“The intentional removal of Plaintiff and his isolation was done at the instruction and demand of Coach McVey because of his race and perceived sexuality and in retaliation for Plaintiff complaining about Tate and Gennari bullying and harassing him because of his perceived sexual orientation,” the lawsuit states.
Spring Hill College Vice President of Advancement and Admissions Nathan Copeland told Lagniappe it is the school’s policy to not comment on pending litigation.
