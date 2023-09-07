Spring Hill College
SPRING HILL COLLEGE

A former Spring Hill College student-athlete has filed a Title IX sexual discrimination claim against the private Catholic school, claiming administrators ignored complaints he repeatedly was subjected to “homophobic” harassment and bullying.

The student, only identified as “John Doe” in the complaint, is a Black male who competed with the Badgers’ track and field team. He claims two White teammates targeted him in a series of inappropriate encounters, including making comments, threats, use of slurs, unwelcome physical contact, and, in one case, allegedly pleasuring themselves in front of the plaintiff.

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.