Nearly 63 acres of “premier” Dauphin Island real estate is being donated for environmental preservation and to promote marine science research and education on Alabama’s Gulf Coast.
The University of South Alabama (USA) is receiving the property from the USA Foundation, which approved the donation during a board of directors meeting on Aug. 24. The donation is expected to bolster the school’s new Stokes School of Marine and Environmental Sciences, which launched just two years ago.
The land is located on the island’s northern side and extends into the Mississippi Sound near the Jeremiah Denton Airport. The undeveloped property is accessible from Desoto Drive and features roughly 0.25 miles of beach along Aloe Bay. Roughly 5 acres of the land are waterfront, while the other 58 acres are submerged.
South Alabama President Jo Bonner said the gift of the “premier piece of property” marks another one of the foundation’s significant contributions to the university over the years and it will be “transformational” for its School of Marine and Environmental Sciences.
The foundation is an independent nonprofit created in 1968 to financially support the university through various investment ventures. Now in its 55th year, the organization has donated $250 million to South Alabama — half of which has been provided in the past 12 years. Most notably, the foundation provided $30 million toward the construction of the Whiddon College of Medicine.
“This is a gift that for decades and generations will allow our students and our faculty and our researchers to have this premier piece of property that you're learning in for the teaching of science and research,” Bonner said.
He explained the school’s undergraduate program for environmental sciences was launched as school leadership recognized a heightened interest in marine sciences and the need for more educational opportunities on the Gulf Coast.
Bonner said the program is already seeing notable growth. He said last year administrators were hoping for 20 students and ended up with 40 registered.
“This year, I think we’re at about 175 and could go higher,” he said. “That speaks to the volume of opportunity that is available in this incredible program.”
USA Foundation Executive Director Maxey Roberts said USA has been involved in research work in Dauphin Island’s northern marshlands for several years. She said the foundation’s board of directors considered the gift after reviewing how the land could promote new marine science opportunities.
“We thought perhaps the best thing to do is to give it to the university so they can use it for research activities. It’s the perfect living laboratory,” she said.
Roberts said the town of Dauphin Island has approached the foundation multiple times over the past several years, expressing interest in purchasing the land. Earlier this summer, Roberts said, the town was exploring using grant funds to preserve the property as a living shoreline.
“They wanted to preserve the whole environmental grandeur of the area. It really is a beautiful area,” Roberts said.
She noted the property was valued at $1.92 million in June 2020.
An Aug. 24 resolution to approve the gift stated the property is considered of “critical importance” to the school’s graduate programs. That resolution also states the university plans to construct an outdoor classroom to accommodate onsite instruction and research.
According to Roberts, when Dolphin Island property was being surveyed for land sales, harbor lines were drawn, and those who owned property along the shoreline also became owners of submerged property out to those lines.
