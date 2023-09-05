Dauphin Island Property

The University of South Alabama is receiving 63 acres of waterfront lands on Dauphin Island for preservation and promote the the school's marine and environmental science programs. (Mobile County GIS)

Nearly 63 acres of “premier” Dauphin Island real estate is being donated for environmental preservation and to promote marine science research and education on Alabama’s Gulf Coast.

The University of South Alabama (USA) is receiving the property from the USA Foundation, which approved the donation during a board of directors meeting on Aug. 24. The donation is expected to bolster the school’s new Stokes School of Marine and Environmental Sciences, which launched just two years ago.

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.