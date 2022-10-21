Four teams from the Lagniappe coverage area — Bayshore Christian (Class 2A), St. Luke’s (Class 3A), Spanish Fort (Class 6A) and McGill-Toolen (Class 7A) — won championships at the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) South Super Regional volleyball tournament in Montgomery. The tournament concluded Friday.
Each of the four teams will enter the state tournament in Birmingham next week as the top seed from the South in their respective classifications. The state tournament is scheduled Oct. 25-27 at the Birmingham CrossPlex and Harris Arena.
Six other area teams also qualified for the tournament by finishing among the top four teams in the super regional tournament. In Class 4A, Orange Beach finished third and Satsuma fourth. In Class 5A, Gulf Shores was the runner-up and Faith Academy placed third. In Class 6A, Bayside Academy finished second. In Class 7A, St. Paul’s was the regional runner-up.
Seven other schools from the area qualified for the South Super Regional but did not advance to the state tournament — Chickasaw (2A), Mobile Christian (3A), Elberta (5A), Saraland (6A), Murphy (6A), Baker (7A) and Fairhope (7A).
Four teams from each classification in the North Super Regional tournament held in Huntsville will join the four qualifiers from the South Super Regional to play for the state championships next week.
Perhaps the South Super Regional bracket receiving the most attention was Class 6A where Bayside Academy, which owns the national record with 20 consecutive state championships and the national record for most state titles by one school (30), finished second to Spanish Fort, which also beat Bayside in the area tournament title game. This marks Bayside’s first year in Class 6A after winning state titles in Class 1A, Class 2A, Class 3A, Class 4A and Class 5A, the only school to ever claim that achievement.
Bayside won the Class 5A state crown last year but moved up in the AHSAA’s reclassification this year based on its success.
Here is a look at how the South Super Regional tournament played out for teams from the Lagniappe coverage area:
CLASS 2A: First round: Bayshore Christian 3, Lanett 0; Horseshoe Bend 3, Chickasaw 0. Quarterfinals: Bayshore Christian 3, Ariton 0. Semifinals: Bayshore Christian 3, Tuscaloosa Academy 0. Title match: Bayshore Christian 3, G.W. Long 1. Qualifiers: 1. Bayshore Christian, 2. G.W. Long, 3. Tuscaloosa Academy, 4. Washington County.
CLASS 3A: First round: St. Luke’s 3, Alabama Christian 0; Prattville Christian 3, Mobile Christian 2. Quarterfinals: St. Luke’s 3, Wellborn 0. Semifinals: St. Luke’s 3, Houston Academy 0. Title match: St. Luke’s 3, Prattville Christian 0. Qualifiers: 1. St. Luke’s, 2. Prattville Christian, 3. Houston Academy, 4. Opp.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022
