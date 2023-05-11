A Fairhope man sits in Baldwin County Jail after being arrested on four charges of possessing and planning to distribute child pornography on Tuesday.
Sheriff’s deputies and agents from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) as well as the Department of Homeland Security took 53-year-old Jeremy Kinsey into custody after investigating his online activities, a statement reads.
“The arrest of Jeremy Kinsey serves as a reminder that the internet can be a dangerous place for children and underscores the importance of ongoing efforts to educate the public about the risks and to take action to prevent and combat online exploitation,” the statement reads.
As of Thursday morning, Kinsey remains in jail on a combined $100,000 bond.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
