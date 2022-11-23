I’ve been preparing for Thanksgiving for weeks. I haven’t been recipe-testing; I’ve been conversation-planning. Because once we cover politics, religion and our vaccination statuses, what else is left to discuss? Well, alcohol for one. If you’re looking to lighten the mood around the table, you can share delicious beverages with fun backstories. Here are four drinks you can buy now to add banter and cheer to your meal.
Wine: Sparkling
According to local sommelier Christina Quick, sparkling wine is always a welcome addition to the holiday table. Schramsberg, out of Calistoga in Napa, has fabulous sparkling options like Blanc de Noirs and Brut Rose, and another unique distinction — it is the official sparkling wine of the White House. According to news reports from the era, Richard Nixon drank Schramsberg at his inauguration, and when he traveled to Beijing in 1972 on official business, he covertly took it with him.
“A few months before that happened, Schramsberg received a call for an order to be placed at a random gated entrance in the middle of California,” Quick said. “They did it, knowing nothing about what was happening with the sparkling wines. When pictures of Nixon’s visit to China were published, there was Schramsberg, sitting at each table at the official dinner.” Nixon’s iconic “Toast to Peace” marked the first time an American wine was served at any presidential function, at home or abroad, and Schramsberg has been the sparkling wine of choice for every U.S. dignitary since. Find it at Provision Fairhope.
Beer: Red Ale
The red ale style is often lumped in with amber ales, but reds are lighter and drier than ambers and strangely enough, relegated to the holiday season. Probably because they are as red as cranberry sauce. These crimson-colored beers include sweet caramel and specialty roasted malts to give them their hue, yet are hoppy and slightly fruity like American IPAs. Red ales are robust but not overpowering, making them a good match for lighter dishes like roast turkey.
Fairhope Brewing — the oldest craft brewery in the area, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary in January — has released a Rescue Dog Red Ale every holiday season for the past decade. The brewery dedicates the beer to the staff’s dogs, who were all rescued from shelters, and this year, the face of the ale is Forest, a rambunctious stray who taunted dog catchers in Daphne for years before being lured in with a rotisserie chicken and adopted locally. Proceeds from sales are donated to the Baldwin County Humane Society. Find it at Fairhope Brewing Co.
Spirit: Shochu
You’ve got sweet potatoes in your casseroles and pies, so why not in your cocktails? Shochu is a traditional Japanese spirit that is distilled from imo (Japanese sweet potatoes), rice or barley. While most Americans are familiar with sake, the Japanese rice wine, little-known Shochu is actually the most consumed alcoholic beverage in its home country. (Shochu shouldn’t be confused with the similarly sounding Soju, the Korean distillate that is made from the same ingredients.)
Depending on its raw base ingredient, Shochu can be sweet, buttery, floral or earthy. And if it’s aged, often in ceramic pots or enamel tanks, the easy-to-drink spirit can take on a rich umami flavor. Try sipping it neat to really pick apart its nuances or swap the versatile spirit for gin in a classic Negroni. Combine two parts Shochu with one part Campari and one part sweet vermouth over ice. Stir. Strain into a rocks glass over a large ice cube. Garnish with an orange peel. Find Shochu at Cottage Hill Package.
Digestif: Underberg
Underberg is basically a 176-year-old party favor. This ancient German digestif bitter is meant to be sipped after meals to aid digestion, ease that full feeling and stimulate relaxation. The recipe is a secret, but it’s made from water, alcohol and all-natural aromatic herbs from 43 counties. The potent mix — believed to contain fennel, clove, gentian root, anise and mint — is then matured in Slovenian oak barrels for a few months to intensify the taste.
Underberg has been produced in Rheinberg by the same family since 1846 (save for the 1940s, when raw materials were scarce). It is sold exclusively in 20-mL, single portion-sized bottles that are wrapped in cute brown paper sleeves. Underberg has developed a bit of a cult following in the U.S. lately, as it tastes similar to Jägermeister but has much more noble ambitions. You can buy them by the case and hand them out for a fun after-meal treat. While Underberg does include alcohol, like vanilla extract, it is sold over the counter as a food additive. Find it on Amazon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.