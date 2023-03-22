Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, who has won three terms to helm the city, has hinted he may run for yet another.
Before the regular Mobile City Council meeting on Tuesday, March 21, Stimpson said there are several projects that have him excited to explore the possibility of running for reelection in 2025.
“We all recognize when you have a change of leadership whether it be in city, state or federal government … programs can change,” Stimpson said. “We have invested a lot of years and a lot of money in three projects that come to my mind.”
Those three projects are the creation of the Mobile International Airport at Brookley Aeroplex, the redevelopment of the Mobile Civic Center site and the construction of the Mobile Bay Bridge and Bayway project.
“When I think about those projects, the mayor’s office is more involved in the airport and the Civic Center, but I want to ensure those projects are completed as planned,” he said. “Those are important to me and all kinds of things could change.”
Each of the three projects Stimpson mentioned has had to overcome obstacles or is still in the process of clearing hurdles to come to fruition.
The bridge project, for instance, is in its third, and most successful, iteration. The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) has introduced a plan approved by both the Mobile and Eastern Shore metropolitan planning organizations that would charge a toll of $2.50 for regular passenger vehicles to cross the bay and as much as $18 for tractor-trailer trucks to cross.
The project is now in the design phase. The original iteration of the project called for $6 tolls to traverse the entire Bayway and was rejected by the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO).
Plans for redevelopment of the 22-acre Civic Center site have been a bit of a thorny issue for Stimpson’s administration over the years. The most recent plans for a six-story Army Corps of Engineers building and 800-space parking lot on the site were approved by council, but have subsequently been put on hold by the city’s Board of Zoning Adjustment over its refusal to grant a variance for a federally mandated 50-foot setback.
Civic Center plans have also gone through several iterations. The most recent one would cost the city between $100 million and $120 million. It calls for the renovation of the Civic Center arena and theater, as well as the construction of a possible hotel on the grounds.
Previous iterations have been rejected by the council. Stimpson previously proposed to replace the decades-old arena with an outdoor venue concept surrounded by restaurants and shopping, which would’ve been developed by the Cordish Companies.
Issues with the project included complaints from various Carnival associations seeking an alternative that would allow the groups to still hold large Mardi Gras balls there. Apartments associated with the project’s development also made it difficult to pass through council.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.