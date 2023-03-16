Africatown Cemetary
By Gabriel Tynes

Longtime Mobilians and people who just drove into town will be able to learn more about the Azalea City with a series of free walking tours scheduled for every Saturday in April.

Visit Mobile’s schedule of five tours through downtown and Africatown is part of a larger statewide initiative promoted by the Alabama Tourism Department “to promote the state’s diverse history during one of the most beautiful seasons to be outdoors,” according to a Thursday morning announcement.

Email news tips and story ideas to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.