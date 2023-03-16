Longtime Mobilians and people who just drove into town will be able to learn more about the Azalea City with a series of free walking tours scheduled for every Saturday in April.
Visit Mobile’s schedule of five tours through downtown and Africatown is part of a larger statewide initiative promoted by the Alabama Tourism Department “to promote the state’s diverse history during one of the most beautiful seasons to be outdoors,” according to a Thursday morning announcement.
Tour guides will cast spotlights on Mardi Gras, archaeological discoveries, public art, architecture and Africatown’s community of Clotilda descendants.
“The April Walking Tours are a great opportunity for locals to become tourists in their own city,” Michael Dorie, Visit Mobile’s Destion Experience and Tour Manager, said in a statement. “They’re also great for tourists to learn some of the lesser-told stories of Mobile.”
Each one leaves from the Visit Mobile Welcome Center on Royal Street at 10 a.m., except for the Africatown tour, which begins at Union Missionary Baptist Church on Bay Bridge Road. Tours conclude around 11 a.m.
The tours, in order, are: “Architectural & Carnival Histories” on April 1; “I-10 Mobile River Bridge Archaeology Project” on April 8; “Downtown Public Art” on April 15; “Union Missionary Baptist Church & Old Plateau Cemetery” on April 22; and “Historic Architecture” on April 29.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
