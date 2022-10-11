French / German Ambassadors - Tour AIRBUS Manuf Mobile - Oct 7, 2022

French / German Ambassadors - Tour AIRBUS Manuf Mobile - Oct 7, 2022

 Tad Denson

Mobile played host to two foreign diplomats last Friday as the French and German Ambassadors to the U.S. were on hand at the Airbus facility to examine the plant and the work being done there.

French Ambassador Philippe Etienne and German Ambassador Emily Haber toured the final assembly lines (FAL) at the Mobile site for the multinational company.

Brady Petree is a reporter with Lagniappe.

Send your news tips here: brady@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is engaged to his fiancé Stacy Mandru and they have one cat named Poppy who naturally rules the roost.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.