Spring breakers looking to get their party on at the beaches in Gulf Shores will have to do so without the aid of alcohol.
At its monthly meeting on Monday night, the Gulf Shores City Council unanimously voted to ban alcohol on the beach over spring break for the sixth straight year with no opposition from the public.
The ban has been placed into effect annually after multiple incidents involving law enforcement and spring breakers in 2016.
In a memo to the council from Gulf Shores Police Department (GSPD) Chief of Police Edward Delmore, the ban was initially put into place in an attempt to curb the “dangerous atmosphere” like the one created in 2016.
“During the first several days of spring break ’16, GSPD encountered numerous issues with large groups of breakers binge drinking, using illegal narcotics and creating a dangerous atmosphere for themselves and other visitors,” the memo read. “The potential for large-scale confrontations with police officers existed in a very real way.”
The ban will last from March 3 to April 24. It prohibits the consumption of alcohol on the sand of any portion of the beach project area. According to the resolution, the area stretches east of the eastern boundary of the Bon Secour Wildlife Refuge, west of the western boundary of Gulf State Park and seaward of the line of sand stabilization fencing on the Gulf-front beaches.
The memo said once the ban was put into place, officials were able to see changes almost instantly for the first year of the break and the years following.
Addressing the City Council at its work session Jan. 17, Delmore spoke to the first ban ordered in 2016 after observing cities like Panama City implementing similar bans on alcohol on the beach.
He reiterated the points in his memo stressing the continued need for the ban.
“We saw a significant increase in bad behavior on our beach in the early days of spring break in 2016,” Delmore said. “As a result, we thought it was important and we asked for an emergency provision at that time to ban alcohol on our beaches during spring break. We saw immediate and positive results from that and you have agreed to do that every year since, and because of its continued success, we are asking that you do that again this year for the period of spring break and the weekend that precedes it.”
Mayor Robert Craft also expressed his desire for the council to pass the ban once again.
“We’ve seen very positive results from this move, and we haven’t seen the negative results anymore,” Craft said at the work session. “So the improvements were really astounding.”
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
