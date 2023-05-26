A lawsuit filed against the largest utility company in Alabama over its plan to close a Mobile County coal ash facility added another chapter to its story on Thursday afternoon, Alabama Power attorneys calling for the suit to be dismissed claiming its plan falls within Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) guidelines.
Mobile Baykeeper — in conjunction with Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC) — sued Alabama Power Company in federal court in September 2022. The suit claims the company is violating federal regulations with its plans to close a pond at Plant Barry containing 21 million tons of coal ash. The plant and the pond are very close to the Mobile River.
