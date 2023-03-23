Jonathan Merritt

Jonathan Merritt will be speaking at the First Baptist Church of Mobile on Sunday, March 26. 

New York-based Christian author and speaker Jonathan Merritt says an appearance in Mobile on Sunday will be a return to his Baptist roots.

Merritt, who is the son of a former Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) president and Georgia TV evangelist, will be a guest speaker for First Baptist Church in Mobile on March 26, where he is hoping to help inspire people to talk about their religion, as well as encourage them to embrace their identities. He will be sharing about his personal journey of reconstructing his Christian faith as an openly gay man at 11 a.m. and hosting a lecture titled "The Death and Resurrection of Sacred Speech" at 5 p.m.

Merritt flier
First Baptist Church of Mobile

First Baptist Church of Mobile

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

guest1542
guest1542

We are happy to welcome Jonathan Merritt to Mobile and to the pulpit of First Baptist Church. His writing is grounded in faith and challenging to believers. Our city has a remarkable opportunity to hear an encouraging perspective on welcoming all who share our faith in God and those who have questions.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.