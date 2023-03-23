New York-based Christian author and speaker Jonathan Merritt says an appearance in Mobile on Sunday will be a return to his Baptist roots.
Merritt, who is the son of a former Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) president and Georgia TV evangelist, will be a guest speaker for First Baptist Church in Mobile on March 26, where he is hoping to help inspire people to talk about their religion, as well as encourage them to embrace their identities. He will be sharing about his personal journey of reconstructing his Christian faith as an openly gay man at 11 a.m. and hosting a lecture titled "The Death and Resurrection of Sacred Speech" at 5 p.m.
“What I hope to do is cast a vision for what it means to embrace a different kind of faith, a different kind of spirituality, a different type of Christianity, one that is as loving as the God that it believes exists, and one that is as life-giving as Jesus himself was,” Merritt said in an interview ahead of the event.
Raised by a Georgia megachurch pastor and Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) personality James Merrit, Jonathan Merritt said he was raised in a traditional conservative evangelical household, and he “ran the gamut” on theological education, earning an undergraduate degree in religion from Liberty University and master’s degrees in divinity from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and theology from Emory University’s Candler School of Theology.
Despite knowing he was gay from a young age, Merritt stayed closeted until he was almost 30 years old when he was publicly outed by a friend in 2012. At the time he was a creative director and teaching pastor at his dad's church, Crosspoint Church in Atlanta. This event led him to question who he was supposed to be and how he could reconcile being gay and Christian.
“I quickly realized that I needed to leave if this was going to be a part of myself that I embraced,” Merritt said, and so he unrooted his life and moved to New York.
“This began a multi-year journey of sort of making my way back to the church. Except this time, bringing my whole self,” he said.
A decade later, Merrit is now serving as an elder for Good Shepard church in New York and conducting additional graduate work focused on ascetical theology at the General Theological Seminary of the Episcopal Church. He said much of his work today is focused on re-energizing people toward faith who have been jaded and disenfranchised by Christianity.
“I think that there has been a trend in Christians deconstructing their faith, and there are a lot of resources out there to do that,” Merritt said. “However, there have been fewer resources for people who are looking to reconstruct their faith after their deconstruction and that's the work that really excites me.”
According to Merritt, many people think they have rejected Christianity, when in reality, they have rejected a distortion of Christianity.
Merritt’s path of rebuilding his faith has run congruently with a process of reconciling his relationship with his family, he said. After much intentional and hard work, he and his family have great relationships.
“We still have fierce disagreements. But we've learned to love across differences, which requires loving someone without trying to change them,” Merritt said. “And that works both ways, and it’s really hard.”
Merritt said his relationship with his father caught public attention around Thanksgiving 2021 when Dr. James Merritt tweeted positively about a sermon his son had delivered and encouraged others to listen to it.
“The internet blew up,” Merrit said. “And he ended up resigning from his visiting professorship at Southeastern seminary. The very fact that he could love and affirm me publicly in that way means a lot.”
In recent years, Merritt has found himself preaching in many Cooperative Baptist Fellowship (CBF) churches, such as FBC Mobile, which he said broke away from the SBC in the 1990s. He said he has discovered healing and connection with CBF congregations who have faced rejection within the denomination.
Merritt’s Sunday night lecture "The Death and Resurrection of Sacred Speech" is based on his book, "Learning to Speak God from Scratch: Why Sacred Words Are Vanishing and How We Can Revive Them." The book explores why people no longer engage in spiritual conversations and offers a vision of what it might mean to embrace a different kind of faith.
(1) comment
We are happy to welcome Jonathan Merritt to Mobile and to the pulpit of First Baptist Church. His writing is grounded in faith and challenging to believers. Our city has a remarkable opportunity to hear an encouraging perspective on welcoming all who share our faith in God and those who have questions.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.