Fairhope resident Renea Gamble Fletcher

Fairhope resident Renea Gamble Fletcher is shown in her costume she wore during the Saturday, Oct. 18, "No Kings" protests. (Photos via Threads)

An attorney representing a woman who was wrestled to the ground and arrested for wearing an inflatable penis costume during a “No Kings” protest in Fairhope says his client is considering legal action against the city. 

On Thursday, David Gespass, the attorney of Jeana Renea Gamble, 61, who this week became the center of a media frenzy because of a phallic costume she wore to a protest on Oct. 18– which led to her arrest– told Lagniappe she will possibly sue the city for violating her First Amendment rights. 

(3) comments

Bruce Freeman

For this heroic feat that many in the Mobile bay region admire, it is suggested that you give your No Dicators costume a spritzer of viagra so that one appears as upright as possible for your courtroom appearance. I am sure many like-minded supporters will be in attendance to show their support for your apparently "provocative position"

Steve Nelson

So a confused woman who is 61, probably has approximately 52 October Saturdays left in her life, chose to waste one, and a beautiful one, on something that doesn’t even exist. We had no kings before the protest and we have none now. What exactly did she accomplish?

Charles Cotton

Oh, I would question that. If it walks like a duck and talks like a duck…

