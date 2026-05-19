Giles and Hagood

Shown is an image of Baldwin County Circuit Court Judge candidates Jeremiah Giles (left) and Kristi Hagood.

 Giles and Hagoods' campaigns

Baldwin County Assistant District Attorney Kristi Hagood won a judgeship on the county’s circuit court bench during Tuesday night’s Republican Primary against Jeremiah Giles.

As of 11 p.m., roughly 98 percent of the votes had been cast in the race. Hagood received 18,867 votes, and Giles got 11,216, according to unofficial election results. 

You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335

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