Giles concedes circuit judge race to Hagood BY GRANT McLAUGHLIN Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email May 19, 2026 18 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Shown is an image of Baldwin County Circuit Court Judge candidates Jeremiah Giles (left) and Kristi Hagood. Giles and Hagoods' campaigns Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Baldwin County Assistant District Attorney Kristi Hagood won a judgeship on the county’s circuit court bench during Tuesday night’s Republican Primary against Jeremiah Giles.As of 11 p.m., roughly 98 percent of the votes had been cast in the race. Hagood received 18,867 votes, and Giles got 11,216, according to unofficial election results. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmv:=6D 2=D@ A@DE65 E@ u2463@@< %F6D52J ?:89E 4@?465:?8 E96 C246 E@ w28@@5 2?5 E92?<65 9:D DFAA@CE6CD 5FC:?8 E96 42>A2:8?] w28@@5 H:== E2<6 !=246 f @? E96 q2=5H:? r@F?EJ r:C4F:E q6?49]k^AmkAmkDA2?m k^DA2?mk^Am You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Election Results 2026 Elections Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Grant McLaughlin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Commissioner asks department about job opening Stankoski’s recusal and land deals raise questions Woman dies during wreck on Airport Boulevard Providence Hospital to close labor and delivery Ex-director faced ‘termination’ vote Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
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