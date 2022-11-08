Donna Givens said she felt honored to be among the first women elected to serve Baldwin County in the state House of Representatives after defeating Libertarian Jeff May by more than 3,000 votes in Tuesday night’s race for the District 64 seat, according to unofficial results.
“I look forward to being a servant of my people, my district and my county,” the Republican told Lagniappe in a phone interview, expressing excitement for getting to work on improving access to broadband internet, infrastructure and her constituents’ overall quality of life.
Givens, who worked 47 years with Baldwin EMC, a member-owned cooperative electric utility service, and chaired the North and Central Baldwin chambers of commerce, also talked about making Alabama’s education system the best it can be for Baldwin County’s children.
With Baldwin Preparatory Academy in Loxley set to train the next workforce when it opens, and Novelis set to open a new aluminum rolling plant in Bay Minette, she said it is a step in the right direction to educate young people for success in the working world, whether they plan to attend college or not.
“There’s a lot of good things going on in Baldwin County, and I want to make sure that continues.”
Givens replaces longtime District 64 representative Harry Shiver, who declined to run again.
Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
