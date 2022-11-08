Vote Cover

Donna Givens said she felt honored to be among the first women elected to serve Baldwin County in the state House of Representatives after defeating Libertarian Jeff May by more than 3,000 votes in Tuesday night’s race for the District 64 seat, according to unofficial results.

“I look forward to being a servant of my people, my district and my county,” the Republican told Lagniappe in a phone interview, expressing excitement for getting to work on improving access to broadband internet, infrastructure and her constituents’ overall quality of life.

