On Thursday, May 11, 2023, at approximately 11:25 p.m., officers responded to an assault report in the 1000 block of Reeves Court. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a known male subject had physically assaulted another male, with a blunt object, during a verbal altercation. The officers detained the subject and took him into custody. The victim was subsequently transported to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. William Martin, 51, was arrested.
Assault
On Friday, May 12, 2023, at approximately 4:06 a.m., officers responded to an assault reported at the intersection of Live Oak Street and Persimmon Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim with multiple lacerations on his body. It was later determined that his god-sister, Arilyn Quinsey, 44, had also accidentally cut herself during a verbal altercation. The victim and Arilyn Quinsey were transported to the hospital for medical attention for their non-life-threatening injuries. After receiving treatment, Arilyn Quinsey was subsequently transported to Metro Jail.
