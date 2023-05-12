mobile police MPD

Assault

On Thursday, May 11, 2023, at approximately 11:25 p.m., officers responded to an assault report in the 1000 block of Reeves Court.  Upon arrival, officers discovered that a known male subject had physically assaulted another male, with a blunt object, during a verbal altercation.  The officers detained the subject and took him into custody.  The victim was subsequently transported to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.  William Martin, 51, was arrested.

