Associate Supreme Court Justice and Mobillian Sarah Stewart announced her candidacy for the top judicial job in the state of Alabama last week.
Stewart, a Republican, is trying to replace outgoing Chief Justice Tom Parker, who is ineligible to run for another term due to a state law prohibiting judges from being elected or appointed to office past the age of 70. The primary for the Republican Party is slated for March 5, 2024.
A 17-year veteran of the Alabama judicial system — four of those most-recent years have been spent on the Supreme Court — Stewart said her decision to run for the position dates back to her first race to attain a spot on the Supreme Court.
“I think it probably goes back to when I decided to run for the Supreme Court because when I ran, there were no trial judges on the Supreme Court,” Stewart said. “When I started my race, I was the only trial judge on the Supreme Court and since 99.9 percent of what we do is an appellate review of whether the trial judge got it right, I thought it was important to bring that to the Supreme Court.”
Stewart graduated from Vanderbilt Law School in 1992 and was elected to the Alabama Supreme Court in 2018. She previously served as a circuit judge in Mobile for 13 years after being appointed by former Governor Bob Riley.
During her time on the Supreme Court, Stewart said one of her top priorities has been to continue to build on the support for trial courts and build on the work done by her potential predecessor, Parker.
“I’ve continued to try and be an advocate for trial judges as far as things and support they need from administrative office support to staffing, salary and be a voice for them,” Stewart said. “It’s an old house badly in need of rehabilitation. The chief [justice] has done a great job in trying to shore up the foundation, which you have to start with that. He’s brought on staff, worked some on salary, he’s worked some on mending the relationships with the Legislature to where we have a good rapport with them, and so I kind of wanted to build on that.”
Stewart was on the Supreme Court for Lagniappe’s case against the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). In the court ruling, the majority sided with BCSO, essentially taking “investigative” items off the table from public view, even after cases have been completed. Stewart ultimately concurred with the opinion.
However, when it comes to transparency on the subject moving forward, Stewart said the best course of action would be to go through the legislative branch of government.
“Because we are an appellate court of review, we really can’t do anything like that, which is a policy issue,” Stewart said. “So that has to be something that filters up to us through some sort of proceeding that happened at the trial court level, which is what we had in front of us through various lawsuits requesting discovery of body camera footage. I do think that this is a legislative issue and needs a legislative solution. These are policy decisions that are really important for the public to have a voice in and to be implemented properly.”
Stewart was asked about the Supreme Court’s oversight of the Alabama State Bar, which saw its former Executive Director Phillip McCallum found guilty of 17 violations of state ethics laws in 2020. An Examiners of Public Accounts audit last May also cited the Bar for 11 violations, which included paying McCallum’s salary after he resigned and an additional $37,000 more than 10 months after he left. These are issues the Bar, a state agency, has refused to explain.
Stewart said the way the court handles the issue could prove tricky because of the way the State Constitution structures which branch of government officially oversees the Bar Association.
“We are aware of the role of the Supreme Court in oversight of the Bar and it’s a tricky piece because under the Constitution of Alabama, we are responsible for membership and discipline for members of the Bar,” Stewart said. “But there are statutes that the Legislature has passed creating the state Bar Association and dictating how it’s supposed to be run and how the structure is set up which kind of puts the Bar in this weird position of well, are they a state agency under the executive or judicial branch and who is their boss?
“But yes, we are aware of the concerns and very much aware of the audit and we have been talking about that for a year and we are probably in a position to try to work with the leadership in a more transparent way once this case gets resolved,” Stewart added.
