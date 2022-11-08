Alabama officially elected its first female U.S. Senator.
What has long been a projected finish has become a reality as Republican Katie Britt was selected by Alabama voters to represent their interests in Washington D.C.
Britt defeated Democrat Will Boyd and Libertarian John Sophocleus en route to taking the seat currently held by Sen. Richard Shelby.
Addressing a room full of supporters gathered in Montgomery for a watch party, Britt took time to speak to her constituents approximately an hour after polls across the state closed.
“Thank you Alabama. From the Shoals, to the shores and everywhere in between, you gave me a shot to earn your respect and your vote,” Britt said. “You allowed me to listen to you and hear your story. To learn your concerns, dreams and what you hope for the future to be. And you are who I am so proud to be able to represent.”
Shelby has held the seat for 36 years after being elected in 1986 before announcing his retirement from the position in February, 2021.
Before her run for senate, Britt served as Shelby’s chief of staff.
Britt said one of her primary areas of focus as she heads to Washington will be improving the country for future generations of American children.
“My husband and I look at the nation and we know the country we grew up in. We see the country our children are growing up in and while that’s not too far apart, it seems worlds and worlds away,” Britt said. “I believe with all of my heart that every single child, regardless of their zip code deserves an opportunity for the American dream and I will never stop working until that’s a reality.”
Britt’s victory was called soon after incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey had her election called in her favor just after the polls closed.
Britt’s speech was incredibly upbeat, focusing on the positive strides Alabama has made in recent years. However, she did acknowledge there are plenty of areas of focus she plans to address once she gets to the U.S. Capitol.
“Like you, I truly believe we live in a great state with great people and I believe our best days are still ahead. I am going to work for all Alabamians, even those who don’t have the same values as I do” Britt said. “I’m not going to sugarcoat it, it won’t be easy. But I am going to defend faith, family and freedom of opportunity at every turn and tackle challenges head on whether it be crime, inflation, the border crisis, the opioid crisis, while ensuring our veterans get America’s best because there’s no doubt they gave us theirs.”
Brady Petree is a reporter with Lagniappe.
