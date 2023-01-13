(Left to Right) Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich, Sheriff Sam Cochran, St. Rep. Victor Gaston, and district judges George Hardesty and George Brown received accolades for their years of service at the Mobile County Republican Party's "Service Second to None" dinner on Thursday, Jan. 12.
The Mobile County Republican party honored State Rep. Victor Gaston, District Attorney Ashley Rich, Sheriff Sam Cochran and district judges George Brown and George Hardesty for their years of service to the city and county at their “Service Second to None” dinner Thursday night, Jan. 12.
All five are stepping down from their longtime positions with a combined tenure of approximately 112 years. Speakers at the dinner celebrated their careers as legislators, prosecutors, law enforcement officers and judges, and presented each of them with an eagle statuette made from Alabama clay.
“When I look at our honorees tonight, each of them had a vital role in making sure our community is safe,” Attorney General Steve Marshall told the packed Country Club of Mobile dining room. “Mobile has sent its finest into the criminal justice system, and as a result of that, we are all better off.”
Presenting the award to Rich, incoming District Attorney Keith Blackwood said he looked up to her “as an advocate seeking justice,” and worked to emulate her prosecutorial style and work ethic. He told her the lessons he learned from her grew him as a prosecutor and as a person.
“I always told every single person who I worked with at the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office that you are only as good as the people that you surround yourself with, and tonight I am in excellent custody,” Rich joked.
She dedicated her honor to the victims of crime she encountered in her career.
Mac McCutcheon, who served as Speaker of the House, told Gaston he considered him more than a politician for his dedication to serving his constituents and the people of Alabama.
“He has served us with honor and integrity, and as I said earlier my nickname for him was not ‘Representative’ or ‘Mr. Pro Tem,’ it was ‘My Statesman,’” McCutcheon said, “because he acted like a statesman as he served in the halls of our legislature.”
Gaston said he tried everyday to pass good legislation to repay the people who elected him to his office, and touted the Mobile County Republican Party’s sense of community and support for candidates.
In closing, county GOP Chairwoman Tricia Strange encouraged the guests to act with the next generation in mind.
“The young ones are watching,” she said. “Just remember that in every decision you make the young ones are watching.”
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
