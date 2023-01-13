Mobile Republicans Honored

(Left to Right) Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich, Sheriff Sam Cochran, St. Rep. Victor Gaston, and district judges George Hardesty and George Brown received accolades for their years of service at the Mobile County Republican Party's "Service Second to None" dinner on Thursday, Jan. 12.

The Mobile County Republican party honored State Rep. Victor Gaston, District Attorney Ashley Rich, Sheriff Sam Cochran and district judges George Brown and George Hardesty for their years of service to the city and county at their “Service Second to None” dinner Thursday night, Jan. 12.

All five are stepping down from their longtime positions with a combined tenure of approximately 112 years. Speakers at the dinner celebrated their careers as legislators, prosecutors, law enforcement officers and judges, and presented each of them with an eagle statuette made from Alabama clay.

