Governor Kay Ivey’s Friday announcement that an internal “top-to-bottom” review of the Alabama Department of Corrections’ (ADOC) execution policies has drawn mixed comments of congratulation and criticism.
Though state leaders seem confident in the three-month-long, ADOC-led audit of its own death penalty instructions, civil rights advocacy groups around the state said it is impossible for the organization that failed to humanely execute death row inmates like Joe Nathan James Jr. and Kenneth Smith in 2022 to correct its practices on its own.
“Alabamians deserve equal justice under the law,” Robyn Hyden, the executive director of the nonprofit Alabama Arise, said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the Department of Corrections’ internal review of the state’s execution process did not resolve many of the injustices that remain throughout our capital punishment system.”
ADOC Commissioner John Hamm told Ivey in a Feb. 24 letter the department reevaluated its legal strategy for dealing with appeals, along with the way it trains people involved in executions. This led the department to expand its medical team and update equipment and tools.
A rule change by the Alabama Supreme Court establishing “time frames” for executions and throwing out death warrants that expire at midnight will also help ADOC, Hamm wrote, “[making] it harder for inmates to ‘run out the clock’ with last-minute appeals and requests for stays of execution.”
Hyden said these changes are not enough for those incarcerated on Alabama’s death row.
“The department still needs to pull back the curtains and provide greater public transparency on execution procedures,” she wrote. “Legislators must do their part as well to reduce the unfairness of Alabama’s death penalty. An important first step would be retroactively applying the state’s 2017 ban on judicial override, a practice that allowed judges to impose death sentences despite a jury’s recommendation otherwise.”
She added juries should also not be allowed to sentence someone to death without unanimous agreement, and public funds should be set aside for inmates seeking appeals, as is common in other states.
“Our state’s death penalty is broken and should be abolished,” Hyden concluded. “Short of that, these policy changes would be important steps to reduce the inequities that pervade capital punishment in Alabama.”
Ivey wrote to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall after receiving Hamm’s letter, thanking Marshall for not seeking executions while the review occurred. She told him he could now ask the Supreme Court to set a date for another execution.
She said the three-month-long review and subsequent pause in carrying out death sentences “was necessary” to make sure ADOC could bring justice to the families who lost loved ones at the hands of someone now on death row.
When Ivey called for the review in November and ordered Marshall to withdraw motions setting execution dates for Alan Miller and James Edward Barber, she said “legal tactics and criminals hijacking the system” were responsible for the difficulty ADOC officials had finding veins on James and Smith, not the department itself.
“For the sake of the victims and their families, we’ve got to get this right,” she said in a statement. “I don’t buy for a second the narrative being pushed by activists that these issues are the fault of the folks at Corrections or anyone in law enforcement for that matter.”
Marshall said at a December press conference the issues that have marred Alabama’s most recent executions “rest at the feet of inmates and their lawyers and not the state.”
He took to Twitter on Friday to express his enthusiasm that the review is complete and the state can resume executions.
“I am pleased that Governor Ivey and the Department of Corrections have completed their review of their execution processes and feel confident that the travesty of justice that occurred in November of last year will not be repeated,” Marshall wrote.
He said his office has “remained fully committed” to capital punishment in the state, and already filed a motion to set an execution date for 65-year-old Barber, a man sentenced in 2004 for beating a 75-year-old woman to death in Madison County in 2001.
“We will be seeking death warrants for other murderers in short order,” Marshall wrote. “In Alabama, we recognize that there are crimes so heinous, atrocious and cruel, so exceptionally deprave [sic], that the only just punishment is death. Those on death row — as well as their victims — can be certain that I and my office will always do our part to ensure that they receive that just punishment.”
JaTaune Bosby Gilchrist, the executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Alabama, said Ivey failed to follow the lead of Republican governors in other states and call for an independent review of the state’s death penalty.
“When the governor announced a moratorium on executions last year, we believed her when she said that the state would conduct a thorough investigation of the Alabama Department of Corrections’ execution protocols before resuming,” she wrote. “Throughout this process, we have argued that it is unreasonable to believe that the agency responsible for botching multiple executions can thoroughly investigate itself and suggest remedies to correct its own behavior.”
Ivey’s announcement is “troubling,” Gilchrist continued, and proves her organization’s “worst concerns.”
“It is irresponsible to believe that the state-sponsored torture of individuals would end if given more time and practice,” she wrote.
