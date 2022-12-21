Grand Mariner Boat Parade Rudolph boat

Jonathan and Katie Butts' "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" boat won "best overall" at the Grand Mariner Marina and Restaurant's 48th Annual Christmas on the River Boat Parade on Saturday night, Dec. 10.

Hundreds crowded the banks and docks around the mouth of Dog River to see an armada of boats decorated for Christmas Saturday night, Dec. 10, as they have for nearly half a century.

For the last 48 years, the Grand Mariner Restaurant and Marina has hosted the Christmas on the River Boat Parade to bring the Dog River boating community together, and it means just as much to the people who enter their vessels in the contest as it does to the people who watch it every year, owner Shanda Bunch said.

