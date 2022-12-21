Jonathan and Katie Butts' "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" boat won "best overall" at the Grand Mariner Marina and Restaurant's 48th Annual Christmas on the River Boat Parade on Saturday night, Dec. 10.
Hundreds crowded the banks and docks around the mouth of Dog River to see an armada of boats decorated for Christmas Saturday night, Dec. 10, as they have for nearly half a century.
For the last 48 years, the Grand Mariner Restaurant and Marina has hosted the Christmas on the River Boat Parade to bring the Dog River boating community together, and it means just as much to the people who enter their vessels in the contest as it does to the people who watch it every year, owner Shanda Bunch said.
Bunch, who took over the restaurant with her husband, Jason, last year, said the parade is a major calendar event for the restaurant and for local boaters.
“It takes months and months to prepare for it. It’s not something you just do overnight,” she said. “We started pretty early in July announcing the date [and] by August we’re working on our T-shirt designs and trying to get that going. It’s a lot of calling the old boaters and trying to get them registered, and getting out and getting those sponsors. There’s definitely a lot of work that goes into it.”
She estimated her kitchen fed 300 diners over two waves of reservations from 4-9 p.m. the night of the parade, not to mention the hamburgers and hot dogs prepared for people watching the parade on the docks downstairs.
Though the exhaustion and excitement go hand in hand, Bunch said every bit of effort her team and the boaters put into it is worth it.
“It’s the Christmas spirit and it’s a great time,” she said.
The parade did not begin until well after the sun set into Mobile Bay and darkness fell. Hazard lights blinked on the tall bridge above the river as dozens of cars pulled over to watch the parade from above.
The opening bars of “Frosty the Snowman” grew louder as the first of more than 20 sailboats, powerboats, fishing boats and kayaks careened broadside past the dock, some throwing handfuls of beads, candy and toys at the dozens of children on the dock screaming with joy.
Boaters decorated their vessels this year to reflect their favorite Christmas carols. Some rigged multicolored lights up their sailboat’s mast to create a gleaming Christmas tree, while others transformed their small power boat into Santa’s sleigh loaded down with gifts.
Bobby Lankford of Bama Bob’s BBQ has lined up in the parade on and off for the past 20 years, he said, and has placed in just as many years. Wearing a tall top hat and tails, he hurled tiny plush snowmen at the crowd from the bow of his “Frosty the Snowman” boat.
“This is like one of my favorite days of the year,” Lankford said. “I enjoy being in the parade and I enjoy seeing all the other boats in the parade. Everybody did really well.”
The honor of “best overall” went to Jonathan and Katie Butts, who turned their small boat into “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” with gold, string-lit antennas for antlers and a huge red ball of lights for a nose on the bow.
Jonathan said he started entering similar boat parades in Orange Beach and Bayou La Batre when he bought his boat five years ago. For his family it’s all about enjoying the lights and being on the water.
“We do it every year; we’re big fans,” he said. “We try to do as many as we can.”
Testimonies from people like Butts and Lankford emphasize the parade as a tradition Dog River boaters do not ignore. Bunch recalled the first year she and her husband held it as new owners; severe weather forced them to reschedule it a day later.
“Even moving it last minute it was still all hands on deck,” she said, remembering everyone who signed up still participated, and even more joined at the last minute. “They put a lot of heart and soul into this parade.”
Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
