Cable drums with fiber optic cable
More than $13 million will be used to expand broadband access to more than 8,100 homes in rural parts of Baldwin and Mobile counties, Gov. Kay Ivey’s office announced Friday morning.

According to a press release, communication company Mediacom will administer funds from the three grants provided by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs’ (ADECA) Alabama Digital Expansion Division and make high-speed internet available to “unserved or underserved” communities near Bay Minette, Grand Bay, Mount Vernon, Robertsdale and Wilmer.

