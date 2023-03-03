More than $13 million will be used to expand broadband access to more than 8,100 homes in rural parts of Baldwin and Mobile counties, Gov. Kay Ivey’s office announced Friday morning.
According to a press release, communication company Mediacom will administer funds from the three grants provided by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs’ (ADECA) Alabama Digital Expansion Division and make high-speed internet available to “unserved or underserved” communities near Bay Minette, Grand Bay, Mount Vernon, Robertsdale and Wilmer.
Ivey projected the expansion would improve “education, health care, business and other normalcies of life” for residents living in those areas.
“Broadband is vital infrastructure, and our map continues to light up,” she said in a statement. “I am pleased to support these transformative projects as we work toward achieving high-speed internet availability for every Alabamian.”
While the grants provide the money to expand connections, people still have to pay to connect.
The disbursements come from a 2018 fund that has already supported 109 similar efforts across the state. This round of nine total statewide grants amounts to $24.72 million.
“ADECA is honored to be administering this program that will improve the lives of so many Alabamians,” Kenneth Boswell, the organization’s director, said in a statement. “It is our goal to carry out our duties with this program efficiently and effectively and in the best manner conceivable so that we reach as many Alabamians as possible.”
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
