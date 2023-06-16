On Friday, June 16, 2023, at approximately 2:45 a.m., officers responded to 851 Government Street, Greer’s CashSaver, in reference to a commercial alarm. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unknown male subject made entry into the building stole some merchandise, and then fled the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.
Theft of Property
On Thursday, June 15, 2023, at approximately 1:52 p.m., officers responded to 151 East I-65 Service Road South, Lowe’s, in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the subjects unlawfully purchased merchandise using the victim’s account. Officers detained the subjects and took them into custody. Thomas Johnson, 54, and Steve Stephens, 41, were arrested.
Assault
On Thursday, June 15, 2023, at approximately 4:36 p.m., officers responded to the hospital in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim was involved in an altercation with two unknown male subjects at 1806 Duval Street, Stanley’s Tire Shop. During the altercation, one of the subjects produced a firearm and shot the victim. The victim had non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
Burglary, Robbery
On Thursday, June 15, 2023, at approximately 9:27 p.m., officers responded to 304 Bay Shore Avenue, Central Plaza Towers in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim was approached by two male subjects armed with knives as he was attempting to unlock his door. The subjects forced the victim inside, took his property, and then fled the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.
