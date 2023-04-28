Every member of the Alabama Senate signed onto a bill that would reduce and eventually remove the state tax on groceries. Some agreed the legislation is a step in the right direction, but the final product may look different as discussion continues.
Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth tweeted a picture of a blue card Thursday afternoon showing signatures of the upper chamber’s 35 members co-sponsoring legislation Sen. Andrew Jones, R-Centre, filed.
Jones proposed reducing sales tax on groceries using the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program [SNAP] definition of food. Lagniappe previously reported Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, defined the SNAP plan as covering “anything you put in your mouth other than alcohol and chewing tobacco.”
If passed, the state’s 4-percent tax on food sales would reduce to 3.5-percent on September 1, 2023. The rate will decrease half a percent every November after November 2024, “provided, however, the rate of tax shall only be reduced if the growth in total net receipts from all revenue sources to the Education Trust Fund in the immediately preceding fiscal year was at least 2-percent more than the prior fiscal year.”
Proceeds from the tax fill Alabama’s largest operating fund for public education, in the amount of roughly $600 million every year.
“It will be important, however, to ensure any grocery tax cut doesn’t harm our children’s education in the long term,” Alabama Arise Executive Director Robyn Hyden said in a statement supporting Jones’ legislation. “Revenues are likely strong enough for now to reduce the state grocery tax without causing severe harm to education funding.”
Untaxing groceries would elevate Alabamians’ lives, and remove the state “from the shameful list of three states with no tax break on groceries,” Hyden said.
“Alabamians with low and moderate incomes pay a higher share of their incomes in state and local taxes than the wealthiest households, and high sales taxes – particularly on food – are a major reason why,” she said in the statement. “Quite simply, there are better ways for Alabama to raise revenue than taxing a necessity of life.”
To Sen. Greg Albritton, R-Range, Jones’ plan is perhaps the best one that has come before the Senate yet. Every senator signing onto the legislation as a co-sponsor does not mean they are all necessarily on board with it as is, he added.
“One of the biggest issues in the body is we want to make sure when we reduce [the tax] it’s going to be reduced,” Albritton said, explaining cities and counties could increase their local grocery taxes to protect their revenues. “I don’t know if we have an answer on that.”
“It would be a good thing to do,” Sen. David Sessions, R-Grand Bay, said. “But, can we do it? You still have the issue with the cities and the counties that kind of muddies the waters.”
Taking action to help Alabamians is the main goal, nevertheless, he said.
Recalling her tenure as a member of Mobile’s city council, Sen. Vivian Davis Figures, D-Mobile, said cities should be allowed to decide the fate of their own sales taxes on food. She added whatever legislation dealing with grocery taxes should be careful to not overburden grocery stores and other food sellers.
“I think it’s a great step in the right direction and it would certainly help our families,” Figures said of Jones’ bill.
Mobile’s tax on groceries sits at 10 percent. If reform passes the legislature, the rate would reduce to 9.5 percent.
After its first reading, the bill went to the Senate Finance and Taxation Education committee on Thursday.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore.
