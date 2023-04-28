Alabama_Capitol_Building
Every member of the Alabama Senate signed onto a bill that would reduce and eventually remove the state tax on groceries. Some agreed the legislation is a step in the right direction, but the final product may look different as discussion continues.

Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth tweeted a picture of a blue card Thursday afternoon showing signatures of the upper chamber’s 35 members co-sponsoring legislation Sen. Andrew Jones, R-Centre, filed.

