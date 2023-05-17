LGBTQ demonstration

Mobilians protested an anti-drag bill and other anti-LGBTQ legislation at a rally outside Government Plaza on Saturday.

 BY DALE LIESCH

A bill filed to limit Alabamians’ “exposure to obscenity” would ban drag performances where minors are present. While its proponents said the bill would protect people, others said it curbs LGBTQ expression and restricts First Amendment rights.

Rep. Arnold Mooney, R-Pelham, and five other House Republicans introduced legislation the last week of April to regulate “the sale and dissemination of obscene material” in private and public spaces where it can be seen “from any public place or any place to which members of the general public are invited.”

