A bill filed to limit Alabamians’ “exposure to obscenity” would ban drag performances where minors are present. While its proponents said the bill would protect people, others said it curbs LGBTQ expression and restricts First Amendment rights.
Rep. Arnold Mooney, R-Pelham, and five other House Republicans introduced legislation the last week of April to regulate “the sale and dissemination of obscene material” in private and public spaces where it can be seen “from any public place or any place to which members of the general public are invited.”
Those who violate the law and display “sexual conduct, actual or simulated, normal or perverted” without “serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value” could be charged with a public nuisance.
In addition to adult entertainment stores and theaters, the bill also targets “male or female impersonators, commonly known as drag queens or drag kings,” under its definition of sexual conduct.
“Any sexual- or gender-oriented material that exposes minors to persons who are dressed in sexually revealing, exaggerated or provocative clothing or costumes, or are stripping, or engaged in lewd or lascivious dancing, presentations or activities, including but not limited to topless, go-go or exotic dancers, or male or female impersonators, commonly known as drag queens or drag kings,” the bill reads. “This sexual conduct is prohibited in K-12 public schools, public libraries and in other public places where minors are present.”
The bill has drawn the ire of many members of Mobile’s LGBTQ community and statewide organizations.
Chris Lambert, the Admiral Hotel’s executive chef and the creator of its twice-yearly drag brunch, said the bill and others like it distracts from issues of actual importance to Alabama and the country as a whole.
“It’s not what I think politicians need to be worried about,” he said on Monday. “It’s a drag show. It’s entertainment.”
While the event he proposed to hotel management three years ago does not advertise itself as a family event, Lambert said he has no problem with parents bringing their children under the age of 18 to it.
“If someone calls and wants to bring their kid, we’re going to let them in,” he said. “It’s their call.”
The Mobile native came out as gay at 17 and was kicked out of his family and home. Lambert said a drag queen took him in off the street and was a parental figure to him when he had none.
“They’re not grooming kids,” he said of the drag queens who perform at the Admiral’s spring and fall brunches. “That’s the last thing on their mind. They’re more focused on the performance of it.”
He said many of them are concerned about the direction the state seems to be headed with this legislation, and added their feelings are hurt by it.
“When something affects me and my friends like this does, it hits home,” Lambert said.
Outside Government Plaza on Saturday and across the street from the Admiral, Rainbow Mobile Pride and LGBTQ of Mobile Bay protested Mooney’s bill as an attack on representation.
“It would take away a key part of our culture,” Bryan Fuenmayor, chairman of LGBTQ of Mobile Bay, said. “It would take away drag queens at ArtWalk and Pride Fest. There’s a lot of visibility there and it would be illegal. If this passes, I hope the city won’t enforce it because there would be a lot of bad optics to handcuff a drag queen in public.”
Rainbow Mobile Pride Executive Director Chance Shaw said the bill inaccurately equates drag shows with strip shows.
“Drag and stripping are nothing alike,” Shaw said. “The point of a drag show is entertainment. Performers go to great lengths to make sure they are appropriate. It’s really nothing worse than [what] you’ll see at a concert or Mardi Gras.”
In a statement, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Alabama wrote the organization opposes the bill as a violation of rights guaranteed in the Constitution.
“The attempt of legislators to censor performances based on their personal viewpoints is contradictory to our First Amendment right to express ourselves,” the statement reads. “Drag performances are part of that expression and should not be censored by the state based on subjective viewpoints on whether or not they are appropriate.”
Mooney did not return a request for comment. His bill was referred to the House of Representatives’ State Government Committee after its introduction on April 27.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.