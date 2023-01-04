Residents of West Lagoon Street in Gulf Shores will have to leave their golf carts in park instead of driving them up the street — at least for now.
At a rescheduled work session on Tuesday, the Gulf Shores City Council heard an appeal from Susan and Joseph Jones who are seeking the reversal of a decision by the police department after a decision handed down by the department prohibited driving carts on the street.
In a letter addressed to the council and mayor Craft sent in November, 2022, the Jones’ requested West Lagoon Avenue be designated as a golf cart friendly street. The request asked for carts designated with permitted decals be allowed to operate on the street along with the intersecting streets of 10th, 11th and 12th Streets in accordance with a city ordinance.
“West Lagoon Avenue currently meets the required criteria for operation of golf carts,” the letter reads. “The posted speed limit on West Lagoon Ave. is twenty-five miles per hour and in addition all intersecting streets with West Lagoon are protected by all-way stop signs.”
According to the letter, over 100 streets within Gulf Shores city limits allow for the operation of golf carts.
The letter continues to claim the volume of traffic on the street has decreased and the usage of golf carts would allow for residents to access the restaurants, stores and other amenities in the area via the carts.
“The police department is opposed to this request,” an email from Gulf Shores Police Chief Edward Delmore to City Clerk Wanda Parris read regarding the issue. “The proximity to Beach Blvd is a primary concern along with the safety issues that would come from operating carts there… West Lagoon is more of a thoroughfare than a residential type neighborhood street.”
Susan Jones addressed the council at the work session, providing a presentation showing the speed limit for the streets, as well as the current condition of the roadways. Delmore followed Jones and reiterated his concerns about allowing the carts on the street.
“That area we estimate, with pretty good information, is nearly 40 percent vacation rentals and that’s where our concern comes in, in part, because we have to try and regulate people who are not from the area who don’t understand the ordinance,” Delmore said.
One council member echoed Delmore’s concerns regarding vacation rentals and the impact allowing golf carts on the streets could have.
“If we do this, with the summer vacations, once people learn from year-to-year, they’ll start bringing golf carts,” council member Joe Garris said. “Even though I like the golf carts, I have a hard time going against the chief because I understand the vacation rentals and we’ve had this issue with scooters and we’ve had to curtail that.”
While the appeal wasn’t initially listed as an item eligible for a vote at the regular meeting slated for Monday, Jan. 9, Mayor Robert Craft said after hearing discussions from both sides, he’s willing to put it up for a vote.
“I think that given the comments we’ve heard and the compelling statements, I’m going to put this back on next Monday for us to vote on it if we want to consider this or not so we have time to think about it and deliberate on it, just like we would any other resolution,” Craft said. “But I know for me, it’s going to be challenging for me to go against our safety requests by our police department but it will also give Chief Delmore a chance to think about and look if there’s a reasonable way to do this or not.”
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
