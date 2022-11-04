While the Gulf Coast Challenge doesn’t kick off for another week, the festivities that accompany the game are slated to start days before players take the field.
Lauded as “the ultimate HBCU experience”, festivities throughout the week leading up to the matchup between Jackson St. and Alabama A&M are expected to set the stage for the game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Starting off the week full of events is a college and career fair at the Mobile Convention Center from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. while a free kickoff concert featuring R&B artist Jon B at Mardi Gras Park on Wednesday that begins at 6 p.m. will wrap up the first day of festivities.
A business networking event held at Flight Works Mobile at 6 p.m. is the only event scheduled for Thursday.
The second line parade beginning at Moe’s Original BBQ starts off Friday’s events at Moe’s at 6 p.m. with a step show held at Mardi Gras Park following the parade at 6:30. After the step show, there will be a Mardi Gras Fest Concert featuring Cupid and 69 Boyz also being held at Mardi Gras Park. Wrapping up Friday’s events before the game on Saturday, is the HBCU Fest featuring the Isley Brothers and Tank, which will be held at the Mobile Civic Center starting at 7.
On the day of the game, the Gulf Coast Challenge Parade begins at 10 a.m. and will start at Warren St. and Congress St. with the second line into the stadium beginning at 3:30.
After the game, which kicks off at 4 p.m., there will be a postgame concert featuring Doug E. Fresh.
