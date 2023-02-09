One of the oldest and most beloved staples of the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo (AGCZ) has passed away.
A white Bengal tiger named Rajah passed away at the age of 18 years old, according to a statement from the zoo. For comparison, Rajah’s age put him equal to the age of a 90 to 95-year-old human.
After dealing with a mass in his mouth and other declining health conditions, Rajah had been under close watch of veterinarian teams recently. Rajah’s condition worsened in recent weeks and the decision to humanely put him down became necessary, according to the statement..
Rajah had been a top attraction at the Gulf Coast Zoo along with his sister Rani since they came to the zoo as cubs in 2005. Rani now resides as the only tiger currently at the zoo after her brother’s passing.
“Rajah lived at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo his entire life and had such an incredible presence,” zoo Executive Director Joel Hamilton said in the statement. “His life not only brought joy to so many of us and our guests, but helped the zoo educate our guests about his endangered species and how important it is to take care of our wildlife and preserve our planet.”
The Bengal Tiger is listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation and Nature red list of threatened species, as the continued loss of habitat and prey, as well as human expansion, poaching and illegal wildlife trade all present threats to tigers making large numbers of them endangered.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
