Zookeepers, employees and animal lovers alike are in mourning after the death of a beloved Bengal Tiger at the Gulf Coast Zoo.
The second such passing for the facility this year, Rani the Bengal Tiger died due to renal failure as a result of old age. At almost 19 years old, Rani's age was equal to that of a 90 to 95 year-old human.
Earlier this year in Feb., Rani’s brother Rajah passed away after dealing with a mass in his mouth and other declining health conditions.
Both tigers came to the facility as cubs almost 20 years ago and spent their entire lives as one of the feature animals at the zoo.
“Rani came to us as a little cub and lived at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo her entire life,” Executive Director Joel Hamilton said in a statement. “Her presence at the zoo not only brought joy to the staff and our guests, but helped educate our guests of how important it is to take care of wildlife and preserve our planet.”
The Bengal Tiger is listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation and Nature red list of threatened species. Due to the loss of habitat and prey, human expansion, poaching and illegal wildlife all pose significant threats to tigers, resulting in them being labeled as endangered.
“Rani will live on in the hearts of our staff and all those who admired her,” a post by the zoo on Facebook reads. “Rani loved to destroy boxes, sit in her water tub and tease her brother. Sometimes she would even aggravate Rajah while he was sleeping and then act innocent when he woke up. She was a character, and her antics will be missed.”
A spokesperson confirmed the zoo is in the process of searching for tigers to add to the collection and once some with the appropriate lineage and genetics are found, enclosures will be ready to make the additions.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
