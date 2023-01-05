One of the oldest beverage distributors in the southeastern United States is on the move from its current location.
Gulf Distributing will relocate from its present base of operations on Moffett Road to a new location in downtown Mobile according to a press release from the Mobile Chamber of Commerce following a meeting of the City of Mobile Industrial Development Board on Thursday.
The new location will be at the former Press-Register building located at 401 N. Water Street and will make alterations to the existing warehouse in order to meet the company’s needs.
“When Gulf was founded in 1973, my mother and I had about 15 employees and a few trucks,” Gulf Distributing Chairman and CEO Elliot Maisel said in the release. “The Moffett Road location was a perfect fit for Gulf back then and had plenty of room for our thriving business to grow. Now, almost 50 years later, Gulf’s business is bursting at the seams, and we need more space for all the growth Gulf has achieved.”
The $32.5 million project move will also allow for leasing of the remaining Class A commercial space and is also projected to create 25 new jobs while retaining the 220 existing jobs at the company.
“This really is a win-win for the City of Mobile and Gulf Distributing,” Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “It’s wonderful to see such a prominent and beautiful building in our downtown being put back into use by a local company that has invested so much into the community. We are excited for Gulf Distributing, and we are proud to see the continued revitalization of Downtown Mobile.”
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.