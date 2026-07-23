Featured Gulf Shores airport begins terminal expansion BY GRANT McLAUGHLIN Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jul 23, 2026 Jul 23, 2026 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Gulf Shores International Airport (PROVIDED) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Gulf Shores International Airport has broken ground on a $15 million terminal expansion project to support future growth at the beachside travel hub. According to Airport Director Jesse Fosnaugh, the new terminal should be open by summer 2027. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQm%96 56G6=@A>6?E C6AC6D6?ED H92E :D ;FDE E96 =2E6DE FA52E6 :? E96 8C@HE9 A=2? 7@C E96 vF=7 r@2DE 2:CA@CE 2?5 4@>6D 2D 2 C64@C5 2>@F?E @7 EC277:4 E9C@F89 :ED 82E6D]k^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQm“%9:D 6IA2?D:@? :D E:>6=J 2D E9:D DF>>6C 92D AC@G6? 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E96 4FDA @7 E96 |@3:=6 x?E6C?2E:@?2= p:CA@CEVD 6IA2?D:@? @7 :ED 4@>>6C4:2= E6C>:?2= ?62C:?8 4@>A=6E:@?[ H9:49 :D D=2E65 E@ @A6? :? 62C=J a_af]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmt2C=:6C E9:D J62C[ E96 4:EJ @7 vF=7 $9@C6D 2AAC@G65 2 Sa_ >:==:@? =:?6 @7 4C65:E 7@C E96 AC@;64E :? @C56C E@ 7F?5 E96 677@CE] %96 AC@;64E H2D AFE @FE 7@C 3:5 :? |2J 2?5 %C:A%6z r@?DECF4E:@? 92D 366? 92?565 E96 4@?EC24E 7@C E96 H@C<[ u@D?2F89 D2:5] %96 2:CA@CE 92D 2=D@ C646:G65 2 Sa >:==:@? 8C2?E 7C@> E96 u656C2= pG:2E:@? p5>:?:DEC2E:@?] k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm“(6 92G6 366? :? =@4<DE6A H:E9 p==68:2?E E9C@F89@FE E9:D AC@46DD[” u@D?2F89 D2:5] “|62DFC65 8C@HE9 2==@HD 7@C 8C62E6C C@FE6 D4965F=:?8 @AA@CEF?:E:6D[ :?4C62D65 DA246 7@C @FC A2DD6?86CD[ 2?5 >@C6 DFAA@CE:?8 :?7C2DECF4EFC6] tG6? E9@F89 H6 2C6 8C@H:?8[ H6 H:== <66A E96 2:CA@CE 6IA6C:6?46 BF:4<[ 62DJ[ :?6IA6?D:G6 2?5 4966C7F=] %96 ‘D>2==\4@>>F?:EJ’ 766= @7 E96 2:CA@CE :D DE:== A2C2>@F?E E@ @FC >:DD:@?]”k^Am You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Airport Aviation Transport Airports Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Grant McLaughlin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? 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