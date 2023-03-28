Those looking to rent one of the many high-rise condos or hotel rooms Gulf Shores has to offer this tourist season might want to think twice before handling objects on the balcony.
At its monthly meeting Monday evening, the Gulf Shores City Council unanimously approved an ordinance prohibiting the throwing, tossing or dropping of objects from a balcony, rooftop or other elevated locations. The ban applies to items intentionally dropped from a height of one story or above for any object deemed capable of causing injury to another person or any damage to the property of another.
Gulf Shores Public Information Officer Grant Brown said the need for such an ordinance was first brought to the city’s attention by Bill Brett, president of vacation rentals for Brett/Robinson.
While the city has other ways of addressing similar issues and acts, the purpose of the ordinance is to specifically prevent the dropping of items to unaware people below before it happens.
“At the request of a rental management company here in Gulf Shores, our police department was asked to take a look at what ordinances exist or could be created to add better clarification for what would seem to be kind of an obvious situation,” Brown said. “There were and are other ways to regulate ordinances and this was just an attempt to make this glaringly obvious to anybody that would be worrying about things like this.”
The idea for the ban came to Brett after a staff member mentioned Panama City had prohibited such acts. So, Brett brought it up to the city two months ago, looking ahead to the tourist season and things were set in motion.
“Panama City has a similar ordinance and it’s really about misconduct out on these balconies and things like that,” Brett said. “It includes climbing and jumping from balconies and throwing objects off and similar actions.”
Having been in the vacation rental industry for almost four decades, Brett said, he has encountered a plethora of incidents with the potential need for ordinances of their own. While he said there haven’t been any major incidents involving objects being thrown off balconies, he believes the passing of the ordinance will serve as a subtle warning moving forward.
“So on occasion, and fortunately we haven’t had a very serious incident, we’ve had incidents where kids were pouring water or maybe something a little more gross than that [off of balconies],” Brett said. “But normally it’s just small incidents here and there and we just wanted [the city] to help us control it a little more and build awareness moving forward.”
While the fine for offenders is only $250, the hope is the ordinance can help prevent an incident before it escalates to a dangerous point.
“This can be a very serious incident,” Brett said. “A paper airplane isn’t going to do much but if somebody ... We have had instances where bottles have been thrown off and while nobody was hit, we’ve got a mess and we might have to close the pool out if glass gets everywhere and things like that.”
The goal of the ordinance isn’t to get vacationers and residents in trouble, but rather to give officials something to refer to in the event of such an incident taking place.
“It’s really about building awareness and to help give us a little more teeth,” Brett said. “If it’s an owner that does this, you can’t really kick an owner out of their own condo and so it’s just kind of to help us try to keep good order so everybody can enjoy their time at the beach. … We’re not trying to arrest people or anything like that, it’s just really trying to help control it to where if something serious does happen, Lord forbid, how do we manage it then? And this can help.”
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
