Gulf Shores Alabama

Welcome Sign For Gulf Shores, Alabama

 By Gabriel Tynes

Those looking to rent one of the many high-rise condos or hotel rooms Gulf Shores has to offer this tourist season might want to think twice before handling objects on the balcony.

At its monthly meeting Monday evening, the Gulf Shores City Council unanimously approved an ordinance prohibiting the throwing, tossing or dropping of objects from a balcony, rooftop or other elevated locations. The ban applies to items intentionally dropped from a height of one story or above for any object deemed capable of causing injury to another person or any damage to the property of another.

