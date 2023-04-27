One of Alabama’s coastal towns will have the opportunity to make a name for itself on a national scale, but will need help from the public in doing so.
Gulf Shores Beach has been nominated by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards as the best beach in the south. The beach joins 19 others throughout the southern United States up for the honor and is the one beach located in Alabama to be nominated.
“We’re super excited we were named one of the finalists in the best beaches of the south,” Gulf Shores Public Information Officer Grant Brown told Lagniappe. “We feel like it’s a long-time coming. We’ve got a wonderful beach community that has been growing in popularity over many years and we’re very excited to be considered as one of the best beaches.”
Over the next four weeks, votes can be cast once per day for the duration of the contest and the top ten vote-getters will make the list of finalists.
Brown added he hopes those living in Gulf Shores, along with travelers, will rally behind the city and give the beach a push into the finals.
“Our family-friendly destination and with our ‘Small Town, Big Beach’ atmosphere, this is validation that people are enjoying what we’re providing in the State of Alabama and the Gulf Coast region,” Brown said. “We’re just pleased to death and hope that everybody will participate in the poll and try to bring us over the finish line to be named the best beach in the south.”
Brown said the nomination alone helps the city tell the rest of the world about the quality of Gulf Shores’ beaches and hopes it will turn more eyes towards choosing the coastal town as a new destination for many.
“It completely adds to our portfolio of accolades,” “Hopefully somebody will see this award that may not have known that we have such wonderful beaches here and will choose to turn us into their vacation destination.”
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.