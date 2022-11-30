As 2022 nears its end, the city of Gulf Shores is keeping an eye on the New Year as well as those to follow.
At a City Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 28, councilors took the first step toward making the second phase of its beach-walking district a reality. The council approved a resolution to spend a total of $337,306 on design services from Volkert Inc.
The district is one of five items in the city’s Vision 2025 for Sustainability plan, which intends to “focus the growth and design of the future of Gulf Shores,” according to the city’s website.
City Engineer Mark Acreman said the primary focus of the beach-walking district is to attempt to lure businesses that were wiped out due to Hurricanes Ivan and Katrina back to the area.
“[We are] upgrading utilities and stormwater infrastructure to better support the redevelopment of businesses in that area,” Acreman said. “At one time, we had a lot more businesses in that area and we lost a lot of businesses that we haven’t been able to get back. So we’re trying to recoup and recapture some of those businesses we lost dating back to Hurricanes Ivan and Katrina.”
Phase 1 of the district was recently completed and included new roadways, parking, sidewalks and other improvements for four blocks surrounding the intersection of Highways 59 and 182. The second phase will add to those improvements through East First Avenue between East Second and East Third streets.
According to the resolution, the city has $890,000 budgeted for the beach-walking district for the 2022 fiscal year and $1,105,000 for fiscal years 2023 and 2024.
Acreman said the district will not only help businesses coming to the area, but will also have a positive impact on the residents looking to peruse the businesses or hit the beaches.
“This helps our permanent residents with walkability to and from the beach and businesses from their residential housing,” Acreman said. “We know there’s a high demand for the public beaches. So we are trying to encourage more public parking and serve a need for easier access to our public beaches because a lot of that access is limited by the availability of public parking.”
As for Hwy. 59, improvements are on the way as well.
Councilors approved a resolution to widen the highway by adding a southbound lane, which will stretch from Parkway South to Highway 180.
When the project gets underway, Acreman said, pedestrian traffic across the Intracoastal Waterway Bridge (ICW) would be diverted to a freestanding bridge.
“When we do this project, it will use up a portion of the bridge capacity that’s currently being used by pedestrians. So, to offset this, we will be constructing a freestanding pedestrian bridge over the ICW so that we can reroute pedestrians that would normally use the Hwy. 59 bridge to the pedestrian bridge.”
The total cost for the bid awarded by the council comes in at $10,386,561.48 with more than $6.4 million of the funding coming from a $14.5 million Build Grant from the federal highway department.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.