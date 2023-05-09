Summer is right around the corner and while schools will close their doors for two months, work to renovate multiple educational buildings down on the coast will heat up.
On Monday, the Gulf Shores City Council voted to award a bid to RH Deas Construction in the amount of $1.7 million for the final phase of renovation projects for Gulf Shores Elementary School (GSES) buildings 200 and 300.
Renovations will include new furniture, cabinets and flooring and an additional $110,000 is set aside to improve ADA accessibility and refinishing for bathrooms in the buildings. Work is scheduled to be completed by the time students return to class on August 8.
The cost for all phases of the project totals just over $2.8 million, which came in around $344,000 shy of the allocated budget.
Gulf Shores City Schools Superintendent Matt Akin said the purpose behind the renovations is to bring the rest of elementary classrooms up to the same standard as the STEAM Collaborative Learning Center which opened its doors last year.
“Classrooms and hallways will have a more collaborative design and new furniture that supports collaboration,” Akin wrote in an email to Lagniappe. “We are excited about the future of learning in Gulf Shores and very appreciative to the Gulf Shores City Council for providing the funding for our capital projects.”
Port security grant
In addition to renovations to GSES, the council also approved the city’s police department to apply for a FEMA Port Security grant to help pay for a new patrol boat and tow vehicle to transport it to and from the waterways.
As part of the department’s 2023 budget, $500,000 was allocated for the 29-foot boat outfitted with infrared cameras with a basic police buildout.
If the grant application is approved, 75 percent of the cost would be covered with the city contributing the rest.
“The police boat we’re applying for the grant is a specifically-built patrol vessel that would allow us to provide for the safety and security of our ever-growing waterfront communities,” GSPD Lt. Joe Taylor told council members. “This boat would actually be feasible to operate in the lagoon and it would be big enough to operate in the gulf as well.”
Mayor Robert Craft said the city has seen an uptick in traffic on the water in recent months and the addition of the new vehicles to the police department’s fleet could help keep violations to a minimum.
“For those of us that live on the intracoastal waterway, we’re able to watch the boat traffic and it’s quite a lot, especially on the weekends,” Craft said. “Then with the addition of more marinas and what we’re doing on the west side with the old marina, it’s going to get busier than it is now and it’s going to be a requirement for us to be able to slow people down.”
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
