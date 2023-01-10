For residents living on one Gulf Shores street, using golf carts to travel on their road is something they won’t be permitted to do any time soon.
In a unanimous vote Monday night, the Gulf Shores City Council rejected a request from Susan and Joseph Jones who sought for street-friendly golf carts to be allowed on West Lagoon Avenue.
The Joneses sent a letter to the council and Mayor Robert Craft in November 2022 asking for the code to be amended, but were met with opposition from officials citing safety concerns.
Gulf Shores currently allows over 100 streets to use golf carts as long as they have a state-approved tag. However, the main issue with allowing the vehicles on West Lagoon Avenue stems from concerns from officials about the nature of how the street is used as well as the high number of rental properties along the street.
“There will not be any golf carts there unless things change with the rental nature of that property and where it becomes something more capable of safely operating them,” Craft said after votes were cast. “We just couldn’t see an override of the safety issues here.”
Police Chief Edward Delmore addressed the council before the vote on Monday night and reiterated his primary concerns with amending the code.
“The biggest part of our opposition is the nature of this particular neighborhood being at least 40 percent rental properties,” Delmore said. “The traffic issues that would be created during the vacation season with it being a thoroughfare as a reliever for West Beach Boulevard and it puts the carts from a variety of different places on West Beach without any way to stop that from happening in a reasonable way.”
The item wasn’t listed as an item up for a vote on the initial meeting agenda, but at the work session last Tuesday, Craft requested it be added to Monday’s agenda to give council members a chance to consider their stance on the code amendment before voting on it.
New high school
Also at the meeting Monday night, the council took a major step toward breaking ground on the new Gulf Shores High School building.
The council unanimously approved a bid for early site work for the building. The lowest bid, coming in at just over $7.4 million, was awarded to Cunningham-Delaney.
Council member Steve Jones said with the approval of the bid, the groundwork for the school can get underway while architectural plans are still being finalized.
“We felt it was necessary to begin grating the site because there are a lot of bad materials on the property,” Jones said. “It has served as a staging area for the BP oil crisis and debris processing for Hurricane Sally, so the site is in pretty bad shape. So the idea was to go ahead and begin the grating work and take care of some of the problem soils and clean that site up.”
Jones said a new building needed to be constructed to accommodate the number of students coming through the school system. Once the building is constructed, the plans are for elementary students to move into the current middle school building, with middle school students moving into the current high school building.
The new campus will be located at the intersection of the Foley Beach Express and Coastal Gate Expressway and is expected to be completed in time for the 2025-26 school year.
