In the latest chapter of the saga involving a new, free bridge spanning the Intracoastal Waterway, the city of Gulf Shores has come to the support of Alabama Department of Transportation Director John Cooper.
Filed by attorney Donald Stewart on behalf of Gulf Shores, an amicus brief in support of John Cooper was granted by the Alabama Supreme Court. According to the filing, Gulf Shores supports Cooper and ALDOT’s efforts to overturn a preliminary injunction issued by a Montgomery County judge.
On Oct. 7, 2022 the bid to construct a free, public bridge was awarded to Opelika-based Scott Bridge Company. Just 13 days later, the Baldwin County Bridge Company (BCBC) filed a lawsuit seeking to stop construction altogether.
In May, 2023, Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Jimmy Pool ordered a permanent injunction, halting the construction of a third bridge going across the ICW. ALDOT subsequently filed an appeal with the Alabama Supreme Court, asking the injunction be overturned.
The brief filed by Gulf Shores begins by claiming Pool’s order portrays BCBC as the white whale in the Herman Melville novel “Moby Dick”, which John Cooper is portrayed as Captain Ahab looking to “destroy purely as an act of personal vengeance” and wishes the court retell the story properly by reversing its decision.
“This court should rewrite the story in this case to recognize and protect that public interest first and foremost,” the brief reads.
All-in-all, the brief claims the injunction failed to consider whether it served the best interest of the public in halting the construction of the bridge. The brief also details the issues the city has had, particularly with the W.H. Holmes Bridge, citing its ‘F’ rating based on standard traffic volume to capacity ratios.
Gulf Shores references multiple federal or state Supreme Court cases in the brief, which claim the public’s interest is to be prioritized over private company profits.
Gulf Shores also takes issue with the proposed plan from BCBC, which would have constructed a bridge east of the Holmes Bridge, but would prevent any further construction of bridges across the ICW for 50 years. The City of Orange Beach supported this plan, as the brief details the municipalities’ “direct proprietary economic interest” in BCBCs toll bridge.
Ultimately, the Gulf Shores claims all cities, residents, and tourists on the island are hurting as a result of the injunction.
“Enjoining the construction now underway is the abject denial of the public interest, solely in furtherance of the profit interest of the plaintiff [BCBC],” the brief reads. “If at the end of the case the plaintiff shows entitlement to damages of some ilk because of what the defendant [Cooper] allegedly did or did not do, so be it. The public is entitled to the relief that will be afforded by the new free bridge regardless, and the injunction against the continuation of construction is due to be dissolved.”
In a statement regarding the filing, Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft said the lack of a bridge impedes the island’s access to proper healthcare, while posing significant issues to hurricane evacuation.
“It is concerning to imagine the future of our island if ALDOT isn’t allowed to build its new free public bridge,” Craft said. “The existing traffic conditions on Highway 59 are dangerous. This congestion puts the safety, quality of life, and well-being of the public at risk everyday.”
Continuing with his statement, Craft takes a shot at the BCBC and the city of Orange Beach for their roles in the developments. Craft said both entities proposed the deal, which would have handed them a “50-year monopoly” with total control over any new bridge spanning the Intracoastal Waterway.
“Unfortunately, solving these critical public safety issues and protecting the future of our beach communities are not the goals of the Baldwin County Bridge Company and the City of Orange Beach,” Craft said. “It is clear their priorities lie only with protecting the profits they receive from operating their private toll bridge.”
Ultimately, Craft said he wants to see an end to the ongoing lawsuit and allow ALDOT’s construction of the bridge to move forward.
“Everyday their lawsuit delays ALDOT’s construction of a free public bridge, the Bridge Company wins, and they and the city of Orange Beach continue raking in their profits from their private toll bridge,” Craft said. “Meanwhile, the public pays the price as millions of tax dollars are wasted fighting a greedy legal battle, and the pain and danger from traffic conditions on Highway 59 worsen.”
