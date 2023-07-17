ICW

In the latest chapter of the saga involving a new, free bridge spanning the Intracoastal Waterway, the city of Gulf Shores has come to the support of Alabama Department of Transportation Director John Cooper.

Filed by attorney Donald Stewart on behalf of Gulf Shores, an amicus brief in support of John Cooper was granted by the Alabama Supreme Court. According to the filing, Gulf Shores supports Cooper and ALDOT’s efforts to overturn a preliminary injunction issued by a Montgomery County judge.

Brady Petree is a reporter with Lagniappe.

Send your news tips here: brady@lagniappemobile.com

