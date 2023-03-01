For those looking to grace Gulf Shores’ public beaches with their presence, they’ll have to adjust to paying to park before they can feel the sand between their toes.
Beginning today, parking fees will go into effect for a majority of public beaches in Gulf Shores.
Multiple locations are affected by the changes including Gulf Place and West 5th St. which have two options, $5 for 4 hours and $15 for all day. While West 6th St., West 10th St., West 13th St., Lagoon Pass and West Gulf Place only have all-day parking for $15.
Pay stations at each location accept cash and credit cards but do not issue change. Those who park without paying could be subjected to fines and towing.
As for Gulf Shores residents and property owners, if they possess a valid hurricane re-entry/beach parking pass for 2023-2024 they can still park at all paid public parking locations for free. Passes are required to be displayed on the driver’s side of the vehicle’s front windshield at the time of parking.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
