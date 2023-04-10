A Gulf Shores man was arrested following a domestic dispute involving his wife which also involved a brief scuffle with police.
According to a press release from the Gulf Shores Police Department, Allen Wayne Stafford was arrested and charged with domestic violence and was booked into the Gulf Shores City Jail.
The release states officers were called to a domestic dispute at approximately 8:26 a.m. at Islander Apartments Monday morning where they observed two people leaving the property. The two told officers Stafford was armed inside an apartment and would not allow his wife to leave.
After the Gulf Shores PD SWAT team was called to assist the situation, Stafford’s wife exited the apartment and confirmed her husband was inside and they had been involved in a domestic dispute.
Shortly afterward, officers observed Stafford climbing out of a window. He had a brief struggle with the officers, who detained him..
While the release states there was never a danger to the public, Gulf Shores City Schools were advised of the situation and the investigation into the incident is still ongoing.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
