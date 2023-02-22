Gulf Shores city officials acknowledge some of their beaches are in desperate need of work to prevent erosion problems from getting worse, but when it comes to what they can do about it, they say their hands are tied.
After a string of stronger winter storms, combined with lingering damage from Hurricane Sally, Gulf Shores’ beaches have experienced more erosion than usual. Delays from federal agencies are prolonging any major corrective work from being done to those places with the most need.
Plans for the restoration of certain areas of Alabama’s coastline have been in the works for months and were initially slated to begin in the fall of 2022. Due to unexpected environmental studies from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), however, those plans were placed on hold.
The studies were required by FEMA’s Environmental Planning and Historical Preservation (EHP) department, and while Gulf Shores recently received word the findings from those studies were complete, the city still has to wait on EHP to submit the paperwork to FEMA’s Public Assistance department.
At the city’s Feb. 6 council work session, Gulf Shores Emergency Management Coordinator Brandon Franklin said the additional reports came as a bit of a surprise to the city, but now they will know what to look for once the next restoration project rolls around.
“We’ve lost a lot of beach after Hurricane Sally and especially during the winter storms,” Franklin said. “It’s created a lot of erosion. There are some steep drop-offs on some of the dunes in certain areas. I want to let everyone know that we’re definitely on top of it. We’re doing all we can.”
Franklin added that beaches west of Lagoon Pass are going to have to be dredged sooner rather than later. While significant overhauls can’t be performed just yet, the city is allowed to address the problems up to a mile and a half off any one section of coastline.
Before the entire restoration project can begin, the city must accomplish multiple goals.
Gulf Shores has already obtained necessary permits from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Once it gets all necessary approvals from FEMA, the city can then advertise and receive bids on the project. Only after these steps have been completed can the city select a contractor and restoration can start.
In a statement to the city released Feb. 9, Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft said if the beaches continue to erode at their current pace without the city being allowed to perform any work on them, it could pose significant problems in the event more harsh storms roll in.
“While we didn’t cause this problem, we aren’t going to sit idly by and watch our beaches wash away,” his statement read. “This is not only a possible major economic problem but also a critical public safety issue.”
While officials are eager for the work to get underway, City Engineer Mark Acreman told Lagniappe in December 2022, even if FEMA approves the project this spring, a bulk of the work wouldn’t begin until the fall, so the city’s tourism industry wouldn’t be disrupted and the work could be performed more efficiently.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
