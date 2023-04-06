An investigation dating back to January has culminated in the arrest of two individuals and warrants for two others accused of stealing almost $400,000 from one of the nation’s best amateur baseball showcase companies.
According to a press release from the Gulf Shores Police Department (GSPD), Perfect Game employee Jeremy Carl Hazelwood was arrested and charged with aggravated theft by deception.
Perfect Game serves as one of the top providers of amateur baseball events, hosting showcases and tournaments across the country, giving exposure to high school players.
On Jan. 11, officials with Perfect Game contacted GSPD after discovering irregularities during an internal audit of their payroll.
GSPD in turn began an investigation, during which it discovered Hazelwood had access to computer software used by the company to schedule officials for games. Hazelwood would enter the payroll function in the computer and transfer money from the company into his personal accounts.
Detectives found $388,000 in funds which were misappropriated.
Hazelwood was arrested and charged with aggravated theft by deception for his involvement and three others were identified as taking part in the theft.
Scott Oneal Wynn was arrested and charged with theft of property and arrest warrants were issued for Emma Katherine Glazier and Charles Frederick Thompson for the same charge.
Those with information related to the case are encouraged to contact GSPD at (251)-968-2431.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
