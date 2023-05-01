One man is dead following a single vehicle crash in Gulf Shores, early Monday morning.
According to a press release from the Gulf Shores Police Department (GSPD), officers responded to State Park Road in Gulf State Park at approximately 2:44 a.m. and located the driver and two passengers.
A male was pronounced dead at the scene and the other two victims sustained serious injuries and were transported to the hospital.
Traffic homicide investigators with GSPD are investigating the cause of the accident and names of those involved are being withheld until next of kin can be notified.
Those with information regarding the accident are asked to contact GSPD at (251)-968-2431.
