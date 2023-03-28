A shooting near the popular Hangout restaurant in Gulf Shores resulted in one person being taken to the hospital with another taken into custody Monday night.
According to a release posted to Facebook by the Gulf Shores Police Department, officers received reports of a fight near the 100 block of Gulf Shores Parkway at around 8:51 p.m. The reports claimed the subject was armed with a gun and shots had been fired.
Officers arrived to find one victim, a male juvenile, suffering from gunshot wounds as the suspect, a 21-year-old male, was found close to the scene and was taken into custody. The victim was transported to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.
Officers believe the shooting stemmed from a physical altercation between a mixture of people including both adults and juveniles.
The shooting is continuing to be investigated by the Gulf Shores PD and more information will be released as it becomes available.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
