Significant improvements are on the way for one of Gulf Shores’ largest ongoing roadway projects.
According to a press release from the city, right-of-way clearing for the Waterway East Expansion Project is nearing completion and utility work has begun along East Second Street. Similar work will soon begin along Waterway East Boulevard.
Contractors working on the project have also begun roadway grading and stormwater pipe installation as well.
Once completed, the project will add a 2-mile extension to Waterway East along the Intracoastal Waterway, creating a new connection between Highway 59 and Cotton Creek Drive.
“This new route will provide easy access to the future commercial terminal at the Gulf Shores International Airport and the new Waterways Bridge currently being constructed by ALDOT,” the release reads.
The project is being funded through monies awarded via the RESTORE Grant, the Alabama Department of Natural Resources and Conservation along with a funding agreement Coastal Resort Properties.
Construction is on schedule and is expected to be completed by early 2025.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
