One of Alabama’s coastal school systems is garnering national recognition for its commitment to preserving the environment.
Gulf Shores City Schools (GSCS) was recently announced as Alabama’s only district in the state to be selected as a recipient of the U.S. Department of Education’s Green Ribbon School Award.
Recognizing schools, districts and higher education institutions that nurture and promote environmental sustainability education and practices, the award focuses on three pillars when considering schools worthy of the distinction: reducing environmental impact and costs, improving the health and wellness of students and staff and providing effective environmental and sustainability education, incorporating STEM, civic skills and green career pathways.
Some of the system’s noteworthy environmental sustainability projects include a partnership with a local electric company to replace lighting and air conditioning systems to improve air quality and reduce energy use. GSCS also implemented a farm-to-table program for its high school and also upgraded the system-wide transportation program with cleaner buses which reduced carbon emissions by almost 90 percent.
“Being acknowledged as a Green Ribbon School is a testament to our district’s commitment to our core values and providing a learning atmosphere that is innovative and environmentally friendly,” a statement from GSCS Superintendent Matt Akin reads.
The district will be recognized by the Alabama State Board of Education as the recipient of the award on May 11 in Montgomery.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.