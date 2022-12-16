Artifacts recovered from a handful of sunken slave ships will tell the story of the 300-year-old Atlantic slave trade in a traveling exhibit opening at the GulfQuest National Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico on Jan. 4.
“Spirits of the Passage: The Story of the Transatlantic Slave Trade” explores how Africans, Americans and Europeans traded people for slavery between the 16th and 19th centuries through the luxury items they exchanged, the relationships they made, the societies they inhabited, the brutal journey across the ocean and the vast legacy of slavery in American life today, curator Madeleine Burnside, Ph.D., said.
“The thing about the slave trade is when you read about it fictionally, there’s one bad guy doing the whole thing,” the historian working with the Mel Fisher Maritime Museum in Key West, Florida told Lagniappe. “Really, they were a lot smarter than that. It was a consortium.”
The English merchant ship Henrietta Marie was part of a slave trading fleet when it sunk off the Florida coast in 1701, she said. Treasure hunter Mel Fisher found it while searching for Spanish galleons in the 1970s, and Burnside prioritized the vessel with its own exhibit when she joined his museum 20 years later.
Burnside said Henrietta Marie’s hold full of multicolored beads, pewter basins and shackles feature prominently in “Spirits of the Passage” as examples of how the Transatlantic slave trade happened. Africans exchanged prisoners of war to American and European traders for exotic items like beads, and the enslaved people spent the months’-long journey to the Caribbean in chains forged to prevent their resistance.
“As much as one thinks they’re about confinement, they’re really about the fact that everybody who could would’ve fought back,” Burnside said.
Three other slave ships from the 19th century feature in the exhibit, along with information on Clotilda, the vessel Timothy Meaher hired to import 110 West Africans into Mobile in 1860.
“The Clotilda is such a classic story, and a brilliant story because on our slave ships, on our three last slave ships its just all sort of rampant greed that’s organized,” Burnside said. “The fact that your slave trading guy did it for a bet somehow is even more appalling than people who were driven by profit.”
Opening around the 160th anniversary of Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, “Spirits of the Passage” contextualizes ships like Henrietta Marie and Clotilda against the bigger picture of slavery as an institution.
“It took hundreds of years to put in place, and it's going to take a while to undo it,” she said.
Made possible by a $125,000 appropriation from District 1 Mobile County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood’s Educational Fund Project allocation, the 3,500 square-foot exhibit will run from Jan. 4 to June 21, Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.