GulfQuest by GTynes
By Gabriel Tynes

Artifacts recovered from a handful of sunken slave ships will tell the story of the 300-year-old Atlantic slave trade in a traveling exhibit opening at the GulfQuest National Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico on Jan. 4.

“Spirits of the Passage: The Story of the Transatlantic Slave Trade” explores how Africans, Americans and Europeans traded people for slavery between the 16th and 19th centuries through the luxury items they exchanged, the relationships they made, the societies they inhabited, the brutal journey across the ocean and the vast legacy of slavery in American life today, curator Madeleine Burnside, Ph.D., said.

Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.

