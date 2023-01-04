Looking back at more than a quarter-century of service in law enforcement, Brian Gulsby said there was never any doubt in his mind that he would be anything other than a community-minded police officer, a mission he intends to continue as Daphne’s new chief of police.
The 50-year-old succeeding longtime chief David Carpenter’s 19 years of service as the head of the Daphne Police Department (DPD) says watching the TV show “CHiPs” while growing up in Saraland inspired him to become a police officer. How the show’s two main characters used their jobs as motorcycle-riding California Highway Patrol officers to serve people above all else stood out to Gulsby from all the other shows on TV at the time.
“Unlike other law enforcement-related shows, that one wasn't always about arresting people,” he said. “Even when they were off duty, they were always doing something to help the community or help people who needed them. Even as a young kid, I realized that was something I wanted to do.”
Choosing to major in criminal justice and to work as a student dispatcher for campus police at the University of South Alabama was an easy choice, Gulsby said. He graduated from the police academy in 1995, worked as an officer with the campus police for two years and sent out applications to several area departments before completing his degree in 1997.
He applied to DPD on the recommendation of a friend and because they had a good reputation, he said. They hired him and he has spent the last 26 of his 28 years of service there.
“It’s been a great place to work and I’ve never had a desire to go anywhere else,” Gulsby said. “I never really wanted to go into federal law enforcement because that’s a move away from community, and what I really wanted to be was a community servant.”
While working as a patrol officer, ascending the ranks of the investigations department and being named field operations captain in 2021, Gulsby said he learned many lessons that changed the way he thought about people and life.
“I had to recognize that not everybody is always out there doing the right thing,” he said. “Like most young people when I started out I was a bit naive and I quickly found out there was another side of society. But I’ve also learned that people can overcome seemingly insurmountable tragedy.
“Just when you think you might be giving up on people, somebody will do something that rejuvenates your faith in humankind.”
One of the most important lessons Carpenter taught him was to keep his cool at all times and think things through before rushing to conclusions. To be, as he put it, “steady and consistent.”
He said DPD is doing well on the whole, but improving transparency with the community and maintaining the department with highly qualified community servants on staff are among Gulsby’s top priorities as chief.
“I do have some plans to try to more align communication with the community, maybe with some surveys,” he said. “What do the citizens think we can do better? What do they think we’re good at? I’m looking at some different ways to accomplish that.”
He said he wants to make accessing information for journalists and members of the public easier and wants to have more community outreach and networking events, like “Coffee with the Chief.”
“Our biggest challenge like law enforcement agencies across the country is recruiting and retention,” Gulsby said. “There are people who have been in it for years who are looking to get out. The overall wellness of the men and women who work here is one of my top priorities. I want to keep who we have and make sure that we are able to hire quality candidates that are really able to do business the way that we do.”
Though there may be fewer people choosing to enter careers in law enforcement, Gulsby said that does not mean his department will lower its standards to meet employment needs.
“Our job is customer service based and they [Daphne police officers] should always be looking for ways to overcome obstacles to accomplish the police department’s objective in serving the citizens of Daphne,” he said. “I’m honored to get this position and I look forward to continuing to serve Daphne in this capacity.”
Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
