Brian Gulsby Daphne police chief

Outgoing chief David Carpenter (left) named Field Operations Captain Brian Gulsby (right) his successor as Daphne's Chief of Police. (Photo provided by Daphne Police Department)

Looking back at more than a quarter-century of service in law enforcement, Brian Gulsby said there was never any doubt in his mind that he would be anything other than a community-minded police officer, a mission he intends to continue as Daphne’s new chief of police.

The 50-year-old succeeding longtime chief David Carpenter’s 19 years of service as the head of the Daphne Police Department (DPD) says watching the TV show “CHiPs” while growing up in Saraland inspired him to become a police officer. How the show’s two main characters used their jobs as motorcycle-riding California Highway Patrol officers to serve people above all else stood out to Gulsby from all the other shows on TV at the time.

