On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at approximately 10:26 p.m., officers responded to 285 Africatown Boulevard, Williams Motel, in reference to a robbery to an individual. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a known male subject produced a firearm and snatched the victim’s purse from him. A struggle ensued, a shot was fired and then the subject fled the scene. No one was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.
Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle
On Friday, January 20, 2023, at approximately 3:59 p.m., officers responded to 1150 Schillinger Road, Encore Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Dealership, in reference to vehicle burglary. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a male subject unlawfully entered a vehicle, took property, and then fled the scene. During the investigation on Thursday, January 26, 2023, officers identified the subject and located him at the 6000 block of St. Mortiz Drive North. Freddie Nelson, 37, was arrested.
One Struck
On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at approximately 4:31 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of University Boulevard in reference to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim was attempting to cross the street when the incident occurred. The victim was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.
One Struck - Leaving the Scene of an Accident
On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at approximately 6:03 p.m., officers responded to Zeigler Boulevard near Flournoy Road in reference to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Zeigler Boulevard. The driver of the vehicle left the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
Domestic Violence (Assault)
On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at approximately 6:30 p.m., officers were out at University Hospital when they observed a male subject attempting to pull a female victim from a vehicle. Officers discovered that the victim’s husband assaulted her at the 2000 block of Lantern Lane. Labaron Breech, 40, was taken into custody and arrested.
Suspicious Terrorist Treats (Juvenile)
On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at approximately 10:15 a.m.,officers responded to Baker High School in reference to a social media post circulating concerning a possible threat. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a student may have circulated the media post. The Mobile Police Department is actively investigating the matter. Protocols have been followed to increase safety at school while the matter is investigated.
