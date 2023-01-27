mobile police MPD
By Scott Johnson

Robbery (Suspicious Circumstances)

On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at approximately 10:26 p.m., officers responded to 285 Africatown Boulevard, Williams Motel, in reference to a robbery to an individual. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a known male subject produced a firearm and snatched the victim’s purse from him. A struggle ensued, a shot was fired and then the subject fled the scene. No one was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.

